Muscatine City Hall officially reopens to the public this Monday

MUSCATINE — After nearly two months of being closed to the public, the Muscatine City Hall will open its doors to the public once again at 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. There will be certain restrictions that the public will have to follow.

The public entry into the building will remain the main front door with handicap accessibility available on the lower level. Those entering the building will be asked to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth. Walk-in traffic will be limited and the City urges anyone who needs to visit City Hall to call ahead and set up an appointment.

Plexiglas barriers have been installed in high traffic areas including Finance, Human Resources, Housing, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation. Signage will remind visitors about social distancing, personal hygiene, flow of traffic, and other pertinent information.

Certain restrooms will be designated for public use. Hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies have been provided to each office for use as needed and staff will wipe down surfaces after each visitor leaves. Disinfectant wipes have also been placed at the entrances. High touch areas including door knobs and handrails are cleaned and sanitized daily.