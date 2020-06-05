Muscatine City Hall officially reopens to the public this Monday

MUSCATINE — After nearly two months of being closed to the public, the Muscatine City Hall will open its doors to the public once again at 8 a.m. Monday, June 8. There will be certain restrictions that the public will have to follow.
The public entry into the building will remain the main front door with handicap accessibility available on the lower level. Those entering the building will be asked to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth. Walk-in traffic will be limited and the City urges anyone who needs to visit City Hall to call ahead and set up an appointment.
Plexiglas barriers have been installed in high traffic areas including Finance, Human Resources, Housing, Community Development, and Parks and Recreation. Signage will remind visitors about social distancing, personal hygiene, flow of traffic, and other pertinent information.
Certain restrooms will be designated for public use. Hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies have been provided to each office for use as needed and staff will wipe down surfaces after each visitor leaves. Disinfectant wipes have also been placed at the entrances. High touch areas including door knobs and handrails are cleaned and sanitized daily.
To ensure the public’s safety and the safety of staff, the staff will wear face coverings when they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from the person they are meeting with.
While the building will be open to the public , the City Council has determined they will continue with virtual meetings for the foreseeable future. The Council will reconsider when to be back in Chambers at its July 2 regular meeting.The City will also continue to host virtual meetings for boards, commissions, committees, and staff as needed.
