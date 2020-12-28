Muscatine city offices closed Jan. 1, other services have adjusted hours

MUSCATINE – As another holiday approaches, several city services have announced closures and adjusted hours.
The Muscatine Transfer station will be open on New Year’s Eve, but will be closed on New Year’s Day. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.
Recycling pick up will run on Thursday, Dec. 31, with Friday’s pick upon Saturday. Refuse Collection for both Thursday and Friday will be picked up Thursday.
Muscatine administrative offices as well as the Department of Public Works and the Water and Resource Recovery Facility will be closed on New Year’s Day. Anyone who needs assistance from Public Works should call 563-263-8933, leave a message and wait for an on-call staff member to respond.
Both the Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department will have their administrative offices closed on New Year’s Day, but will still be staffed and accepting emergency calls.
Musser Public Library will also be closed on New Year’s Day, and will close at 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Muscatine Art Center will be closed on New Year’s Day as well.
The MuscaBus will not operate on its normal schedule on New Year’s Day, but will still run on New Year’s Eve and will resume normal operation again on Jan. 2. Riders are reminded that they must be wearing masks in order to ride the MuscaBus.
Additionally, any residents who are planning to launch fireworks are only permitted to do so from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m., Jan. 1.
Citizens are also reminded to use fireworks safely and responsibly. Fireworks should be set off away from houses, and are not to be ignited on public property such as city streets, parks, and public parking lots.