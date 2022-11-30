 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine Community College closed due to threat

The Muscatine Police Department conducted an on-campus investigation after a threat was received at Muscatine Community College Tuesday. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE – Muscatine Community College is reportedly closed due to an email threat received earlier Tuesday. Police are currently conducting an on-campus investigation and all the buildings have been closed and locked. On campus an officer informed people in the parking lot the campus remained closed shortly after noon Tuesday. For more information, see the Dec. 1 edition of The Muscatine Journal

