Muscatine Community College received a grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, for $7,500 for campus art projects.
The grant will support the creation of a sculpture to recognize the Agriculture Program’s 50 plus years of excellence at the college.
Students in the agriculture and welding programs at the college will work with a professional artists to construct the sculpture for the campus.
“We’re very excited to receive this grant and create a piece of artwork that will bring both beauty and meaning to our campus,” said Naomi DeWinter, Muscatine Commmunity College president, in a press release. “We’re equally grateful our students will have the opportunity to collaborate on this project and put some of their training to use on a sculpture that will be here for years to come.”
