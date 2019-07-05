{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Community College received a grant from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, for $7,500 for campus art projects. 

The grant will support the creation of a sculpture to recognize the Agriculture Program’s 50 plus years of excellence at the college. 

Students in the agriculture and welding programs at the college will work with a professional artists to construct the sculpture for the campus. 

“We’re very excited to receive this grant and create a piece of artwork that will bring both beauty and meaning to our campus,” said Naomi DeWinter, Muscatine Commmunity College president, in a press release.  “We’re equally grateful our students will have the opportunity to collaborate on this project and put some of their training to use on a sculpture that will be here for years to come.”

