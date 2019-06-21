{{featured_button_text}}

With the growing demand for medical assistants in the state of Iowa, Muscatine Community College will offer a new nine-month medical assistant program.

The program will consist of 10 courses such as medical office management and procedures, medical terminology, medical lab procedures and Pharmacology along with hands-on training and an internship at a local physician's office.

Scott Community College already offers a program, but due to increased demand, the program is expanding to MCC. 

Interested students are invited to attend an information session July 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Muscatine Community College’s Musser Center, Room 1, 152 Colorado St. Program faculty will be available to answer questions during the session. 

For more information, call the college at 1-888-336-3907 or visit eicc.edu/medicalassistant.

