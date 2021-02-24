Muscatine Community College to hold Vet Tech information session in March

MUSCATINE — One of Muscatine Community College's most popular programs is Veterinary Technology, because of the hands-on nature and the up-to-date technology and techniques used in the classroom.
MCC will host an online information session on the subject through Zoom from 3 to 5 p.m. March 9; giving those interested in the veterinary technician profession a chance to learn more about it.
“We hold this session typically every semester, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Academic Advisor Erica Petersen said, “and the goal is to give students an idea of not only what their classes would be like … but also what the vet tech field itself is like.”
The free virtual session is open for anyone, students or non-students, who are interested in the program and can be accessed at eicc.edu/vettech.
Those who attend the session will also have a chance to ask questions about the program and speak directly with its instructors, such as Dr. Dan Drahos, head vet for MCC.
“Dr. Drahos runs his own practice, and so he talks about what his vet techs do at his clinic and the role that they play, … and we talk about the coursework that students would take so that they have a realistic picture of the type of information they’ll learn and the classes they’ll be in,” Petersen explained.
Through a partnership with the Muscatine Friends of FFA, the program has access to an agricultural learning center that provides farm ground and horse stables to work and study in.
Petersen said they will discuss the application process, and prerequisites needed to get into MCC’s Vet Tech program. There will also be a significant portion of the session dedicated to audience members asking questions following the initial presentation.
“(The session) is just a really good time to ask questions about the program itself, the field and its job outlook, its pay, the background you may need — just a lot of helpful information if you’re thinking about being a vet tech, and not even necessarily with us but just in general,” she said. “We know a lot of people have the same questions and tend to wonder the same things about the field, so we love when people come ready to ask questions.”