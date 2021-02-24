Muscatine Community College to hold Vet Tech information session in March

MUSCATINE — One of Muscatine Community College's most popular programs is Veterinary Technology, because of the hands-on nature and the up-to-date technology and techniques used in the classroom.

MCC will host an online information session on the subject through Zoom from 3 to 5 p.m. March 9; giving those interested in the veterinary technician profession a chance to learn more about it.

“We hold this session typically every semester, one in the fall and one in the spring,” Academic Advisor Erica Petersen said, “and the goal is to give students an idea of not only what their classes would be like … but also what the vet tech field itself is like.”

The free virtual session is open for anyone, students or non-students, who are interested in the program and can be accessed at eicc.edu/vettech.

Those who attend the session will also have a chance to ask questions about the program and speak directly with its instructors, such as Dr. Dan Drahos, head vet for MCC.