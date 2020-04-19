Muscatine Community College to offer hemp program next fall

MUSCATINE - With hemp now a legal product to grow in Iowa, Muscatine Community College are inviting students to learn more about the opportunity.
Starting in Fall 2020, MCC will offer a new one-year Industrial Hemp Production diploma program to provide both education and training related to growing and working with hemp.
According to instructor Shane Mairet the college began thinking about a program focused around hemp while Iowa was in the process of legalizing it.
“Of course, the last farm bill opened up the way for states to regulate it… Iowa had passed their bill, and we kind of saw a need there,” Mairet said. The board at MCC also thought hemp would be an agricultural commodity that would be popular, due to its potential and many uses.
“(Hemp) was such an important and popular crop in the World War II era, and you can make so many things with it and other countries are using it, so we thought that it was something we should look into.”
Mairet – who has a background in raising specialty crops commercially – says the new program ties in with the college’s current programs, such as their agriculture business program.
“So much of the hemp industry is going to be creating your own business, marketing this new product and things like that,” he said. “It also fits in very well with our turf and landscape program, which has a lot of horticulture classes.”
The Hemp Production program will focus on students learning how to grow, harvest, process and market industrial hemp through three courses that will discuss topics such as different growing stages and rules and regulations regarding the crop.
Hemp is a cannabis plant, as is marijuana, but this is not a marijuana program and isn’t related to marijuana in any way, he said.
“We’re in no way condoning or endorsing any illegal products or uses. Hemp is a totally different plant with non-psychiatric properties.”
A Student Information Session will be held on MCC’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. April 21. Other online information sessions will be on April 28, May 5 and May 12 at the same time.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of opportunity and growth in this industry over the next few years as more infrastructure gets put in. I think the demand is going to skyrocket,” Mairet said. “Having a good and knowledgeable base of people who know how to grow it, work with it and process its potential is going to be very important.”
For more information, visit the MCC Facebook page or the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges webpage.
