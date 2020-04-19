Muscatine Community College to offer hemp program next fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE - With hemp now a legal product to grow in Iowa, Muscatine Community College are inviting students to learn more about the opportunity.

Starting in Fall 2020, MCC will offer a new one-year Industrial Hemp Production diploma program to provide both education and training related to growing and working with hemp.

According to instructor Shane Mairet the college began thinking about a program focused around hemp while Iowa was in the process of legalizing it.

“Of course, the last farm bill opened up the way for states to regulate it… Iowa had passed their bill, and we kind of saw a need there,” Mairet said. The board at MCC also thought hemp would be an agricultural commodity that would be popular, due to its potential and many uses.

“(Hemp) was such an important and popular crop in the World War II era, and you can make so many things with it and other countries are using it, so we thought that it was something we should look into.”

Mairet – who has a background in raising specialty crops commercially – says the new program ties in with the college’s current programs, such as their agriculture business program.