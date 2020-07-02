Muscatine Community College to virtually present 'Curing Racial Injustice' next week

MUSCATINE — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges are inviting residents to join them for a special virtual event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 8.
Dean Adrien Wing, Associate Dean for International and Comparative Law Programs and the Bessie Dutton Murray Professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, will present “Curing Racial Injustice: Plans for Action” through Facebook Live on the Muscatine Community College Facebook page.
Wing has taught at the University of Iowa since 1987 and has written more than 140 publications. Along with teaching, she has also held leadership positions in various organizations and has been co-chair of the Blacks of the American Society of International Law Task Force.
“John Dabeet [a professor at MCC] and I have known each other for many years, and he’s had me speak at the community college in the past,” Wing said, “so once we got into this era with the resurgence of the different racist incidents, he contacted me to see if I’d be willing to do this talk.
“I’m happy to do it,” she said, “As you can imagine, somebody like me who has been specializing in these issues for 40 years, I’m currently inundated by different organizations and universities all wanting to have presentations done. I’m more than happy to be able to do a Zoom presentation for Muscatine.”
According to Wing, the talk will focus mainly on what academic institutions such as community colleges and universities can do to properly take action and be proactive during times of racial injustice. She will also discuss how people can get involved with other institutions as well.
“We’ve all seen how every university, organization and corporation is issuing statements of how they support black people, Black Lives Matter and anti-racist sentiments,” Wing said, “and while it’s good to have these statements, they don’t mean anything unless they’re going to be paired with action.”
She plans to emphasize the importance of the various steps that must be taken by these institutions to follow up on the statements they’ve made and help make progress toward actual change. Steps include recruitment of students, faculty and staff from diverse backgrounds, retaining those individuals and giving members of their institutions the opportunity to learn more about racial issues.
“I will be providing a resource list that I recommend of books, materials and articles that, if people want to learn more about racism in our society or other types of things, they will have that list,” she said.
In addition, she will provide MCC with a PowerPoint that will also have the list that can be posted publicly.
“The need to educate people is very important," she said. "It’s quite an array of people who are out there, but for many of them, this might be the first time they’re really focusing on these issues.”
During the hourlong program, Wing also plans on allowing about 20 minutes for questions after her presentation.
“I’ve been doing this sort of work for 40 years,” she said, “It’s part of what I’ve decided to commit my life to do, and even though it’s sad in one sense that this is even necessary at this point in 2020, I am also gratified that there is this emphasis at this particular second. ... You have these little cycles and then society calms down and forgets about it after a while and only some of us continue, so I’m gratified that these unfortunate incidents led to a spark at this moment.”
To attend “Curing Racial Injustice: Plans for Action” visit facebook.com/muscatinecommunitycollege.
