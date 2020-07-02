Muscatine Community College to virtually present 'Curing Racial Injustice' next week

According to Wing, the talk will focus mainly on what academic institutions such as community colleges and universities can do to properly take action and be proactive during times of racial injustice. She will also discuss how people can get involved with other institutions as well.

“We’ve all seen how every university, organization and corporation is issuing statements of how they support black people, Black Lives Matter and anti-racist sentiments,” Wing said, “and while it’s good to have these statements, they don’t mean anything unless they’re going to be paired with action.”

She plans to emphasize the importance of the various steps that must be taken by these institutions to follow up on the statements they’ve made and help make progress toward actual change. Steps include recruitment of students, faculty and staff from diverse backgrounds, retaining those individuals and giving members of their institutions the opportunity to learn more about racial issues.

“I will be providing a resource list that I recommend of books, materials and articles that, if people want to learn more about racism in our society or other types of things, they will have that list,” she said.

In addition, she will provide MCC with a PowerPoint that will also have the list that can be posted publicly.