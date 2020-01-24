MUSCATINE - The Muscatine School District has hired Clint Christopher as its new superintendent.
Christopher's hire will become official after the board approves his contract at the Feb. 10 school board meeting, and he will take over as superintendent July 1.
Christopher has been the superintendent of Eastern Carver County School District in Chaska, Minn., since 2017. Before that, he was associate superintendent in the district. He also has served in several administrative positions in the Moline School District. Christopher and his family are originally from the Quad-City area.
During the search, hiring consultants McPherson & Jacobson LLC reviewed and screened 21 applicants. Three finalists were selected from a group of six semifinalists.
