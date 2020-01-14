MUSCATINE - The Muscatine Community School District has announced the finalists for the district’s superintendent position.
After going through the 21 applicants, the consultants from McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. narrowed it down to six semi-finalists and presented these applicants to the Board of Education. The Board of Education received detailed background information on each applicant, and after interviewing the six candidates, three finalists were selected.
“We’re very pleased with the quality of the applicants that we received,” said Gary McAndrew from McPherson & Jacobson, who also helped with the interviews.
The three finalists are Clint Christopher, the superintendent for Eastern Carver County School District 112 in Chaska, Minn.; Doctor and elementary school principal Candace Steel from Jefferson Elementary in Muscatine; and Director of Education Services Shane Williams from Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.
“The Quad Cities have always been home for my wife and I, and the opportunity to return to Iowa and be closer to family was impossible to pass up,” said Christopher, “Muscatine has a tradition of strong schools, tremendous economic opportunities, and pride in a rich and diverse heritage. I have had the privilege to work, live, and lead in some outstanding districts. Throughout those experiences I have put a focus on students first, and increasing the collective capacity of staff, students, and the community. I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the Muscatine School District, enhancing the commitment to ensuring all students succeed, and seeing the positive impact of the “Muskie Way” not just for my own children, but for each and every student.”
“I am honored to have been selected as one of the superintendent finalists for the Muscatine School District,” Steel said, “Growing up in the Muscatine/Louisa County area was the best childhood a person could ask for. If selected as the new Superintendent, I would work tirelessly to ensure that all children, regardless of their circumstances, receive high-quality, standards-aligned instruction. I believe each student should have the opportunity to access resources and support systems that are needed to be successful in school and in life. I believe education plays a significant role in the advancement of our country and that our future begins in our classrooms. It is important that we ensure the success of our children as we prepare them to meet the challenges that they will face in their future.”
“I am a lifelong resident of Muscatine and am excited to be a finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools. I pursued the Superintendent position due to my commitment to Muscatine and drive to serve the students and families of our community,” said Williams, “Together we can ensure all students are on the path to realizing their full potential by empowering staff, strengthening and leveraging community partnerships, and prioritizing the academic and social-emotional needs of our students. As Superintendent I will bring deep knowledge of school finance, open-mindedness and transparency, and a dedication to serving students, staff, families, and the community.”
Interviews with these three finalists will happen the week of Jan 20, where numerous stakeholder groups will have the opportunity to meet the final candidates and submit their input to the Board to help make the final decision. The decision of who will be selected at superintendent will be made by the end of the month, with the Board hoping to make it specifically by Jan 22.
