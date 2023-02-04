MUSCATINE — There was little discussion Thursday as the Muscatine City Council approved four contracts to remove four dangerous structures.

During the regular meeting Thursday evening, the council approved contracts to demolish structures at 613 W. Fifth St. to Heuer Construction for $10,675; 1244 Dale St., to Heuer Construction, for $6,095 ; 1805 Bryan Ave, to Heuer Construction, for $11,800; and 1207 Cedar St. to Sulzco for $13,250 According to the summary of the agenda, the City of Muscatine is working to remove unsafe structures that are considered to be a hazard to public safety. The city plans to remove the structures and return the parcels of land they sit on to a state in which they can be redeveloped.

“We are demolishing another four properties, and this was one of our goals,” council member Peggy Gordon said after the votes, as she thanked the community development department. She also commented there is about $41,000 dedicated to community improvement.

During public speaking time, resident Max Kaufman commented the council had approved demolishing a residence at 519 E. Seventh St. about two years ago, which never happened. He says he owns the property across the street and he said the people living in that house can’t let their children outside to play due to the rats from the house at 519 E. Seventh St.

Assistant Community Development Director Andrew Fangman explained the house was recently acquired by MCSA to rehabilitate. He said the city would look into the issue with the rats.

The council also approved a contract for the rehabilitation of underground pipes with a cured-in-place liner. The $113,147 contract went to Insitufoam Technologies LLC of Chesterfield, Mo.

Due to aging sanitary sewer mains throughout the city, the public works staff had been researching alternatives to replacing the mains, which has been determined to be cost prohibitive. The cured-in-place linings were determined to be the best solution and it is expected to extend the life of the mains by about 50 years.

Also during the meeting, the council held a budget work session in which budget presentation for fiscal year 2023-24 were given by four outside agencies seeking funding from the City. The groups included the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Senior Resources, the Muscatine Humane Society; and the Muscatine Center for Social Action. Further budget discussions will be held beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.