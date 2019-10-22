With Diabetes Awareness Month right around the corner in November, it’s a good time to examine both the health of Muscatine's population and what can be done to improve it.
According to UnityPoint’s 2018 Health Assessment, Muscatine County is one of the most overweight counties in Iowa, with 77.3 percent of adults in Muscatine having a body mass index, or BMI, of 25 or more.
At 38.8 percent, the obesity rate for Muscatine adults tops both Rock Island and Scott County. It has also reported that 11 percent of the Muscatine population has low fresh food access, and only 32.9 percent of people in Muscatine eat five or more servings a day of fruits and vegetables, with women being more likely to reach this goal than men.
As a result, the Muscatine Health Department identified obesity and diabetes as two of its biggest health issues in its Community Health Improvement Plan, behind only mental health and opioid addiction.
So what's being done in Muscatine to help?
One resource for those looking to improve their health can be found at UnityPoint Trinity Center. With the idea of providing personalized, in-depth advice to patients, UnityPoint Trinity offers nutrition counseling with a dietitian. The program offers the latest nutrition information to those who may need it, along with providing support in the prevention and treatment of chronic illnesses. These counseling sessions are set up through referrals and are done by appointment.
Trinity Muscatine also offers support for those with diabetes, as well as those who are on the brink of developing it. Both the Diabetes Prevention program and the Diabetes Education program aim to provide Muscatine citizens with the information they need to either manage their condition or regain control of it. The education program includes a one-hour consultation that teaches basic "survival skills" for living with diabetes using hands-on instruction. The prevention program meanwhile involves health coaching for those at risk for diabetes, including 16 weeks of intense education to help people live healthier lives, followed by six months of follow-up motivational meetings.
“There are so many little things we can do and change to reduce risk factors. We just have to push ourselves to do it,” said Nancy Carlisle, the Diabetes Education and Wellness manager at UnityPoint Trinity, “We’ve lost a lot of physicality in society, and we should try to get it back.”
Many resources for physical and personal health improvement can be found locally at the Muscatine Y. The Y offers fitness testing and personal fitness assessments, which can be started with a single call and the answering of a few questions. The Y also offers a free, one-hour workout orientation to new members, helping them figure out the equipment and learn some basic cardiovascular and strength training regimens as well as stretches.
“We have many different options here. There’s something at the Y for everyone,” said Nicole McCleary, marketing and development director for the Muscatine Y.
For those who want to be a bit more competitive with their progress toward physical health, the Y will host its annual indoor triathlon and will offer training assistance for those wishing to be part of the event.
Along with many physical activities, the Y offers multiple special workshops and lectures from guest speakers that are free to attend. One of its biggest workshops is “Healthier Choices, Better You,” which is offered twice a year. Past workshop topics have included diabetes, parenting, nutrition, mental health awareness, family strengthening and many more.
“People assume we’re just a gym and a swim, but while we are very proud of our athletic facilities, we have a whole lot more to offer to our community,” McCleary said.
One group fighting for better Muscatine health on a grander scale is the Muscatine County Empowering Healthy Behaviors Initiative. Formed in May 2019 out of concerns brought about by the 2018 Health Assessment, the MCEHBI focuses on the goal of decreasing the obesity percentage and diabetes prevalence in Muscatine County.
“Currently, we are still in the planning stages,” said one of the members of the initiative, Kim Seligman of the Muscatine Diabetes Project.
One of the main goals the initiative has identified is increasing access to and education about nutrition, along with providing physical activity opportunities throughout Muscatine County. Seligman also said the group plans to implement at least one health fair outreach activity in the county per quarter in the near future. These health fairs will include the H-C hemoglobin test, blood pressure checks and other health resources that will help increase awareness of pre-diabetes and diabetes.
“We’re also looking at how to better improve the coordination of the Muscatine County services already in place,” Seligman continued.
The MCEHBI wants these services to adopt and maintain a lifestyle that supports healthy eating and active living through food and nutrition programs. The initiative is already working with the Iowa State Extension, which runs the Buy. Eat. Live Healthy program and the Plan Shop Save Cook program.
These are free programs that help moderate-income families make better use of their food dollars in order to provide nutritious food for their children and the initiative hopes to work with other similar resources to create more programs like these in the future.
“We’re just doing what we can to work toward decreasing the current statistics and making our county a healthier county to live in,” Seligman said.
