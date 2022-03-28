Muscatine County applies for election grant

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Auditor’s office may get improvements to its election equipment after the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved allowing the county to apply for a $10,000 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant Monday during its regular meeting.

Auditor Tibe Vander Linden explained the grant had been awarded to many counties in the area and could be used for cybersecurity and physical needs to protect election equipment. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office received funding from the Election Assistance Commission to give grants to address cybersecurity issues related to elections. If the grant is awarded, the money will be used to buy new doors to the electronic equipment room; new locks; two fold-up security cages to keep equipment safe at the polls; and for a security flash drive.