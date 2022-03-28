Muscatine County applies for election grant

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Auditor’s office may get improvements to its election equipment after the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors approved allowing the county to apply for a $10,000 Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant Monday during its regular meeting.
Auditor Tibe Vander Linden explained the grant had been awarded to many counties in the area and could be used for cybersecurity and physical needs to protect election equipment. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office received funding from the Election Assistance Commission to give grants to address cybersecurity issues related to elections. If the grant is awarded, the money will be used to buy new doors to the electronic equipment room; new locks; two fold-up security cages to keep equipment safe at the polls; and for a security flash drive.
“The doors have already been bid,” Vander Linden said. “The other equipment will match another security cage we are getting already that was free from the state.”
The grant application deadline is June 30, with the grant award to be used within 16 months.