Muscatine County auditor: Nearly 8,000 people have voted early for the Nov. 3 election

Soule said this year’s candidates have been encouraging early voting.

“Everybody is sending out requests to people, they’ve been getting 10 to 12 requests for ballots,” she said. “The candidates, the parties, the different civic groups — everyone is pushing absentee voting, and so you’re going to see more absentee voting.”

“I believe that absentee voting is perfectly safe,” she added. “We count every ballot that comes in here so long as there isn’t a problem with it, and if there is we contact the voter and try to get it remedied before the election.”

Soule said Iowa’s method is secure. Instead of mailing a ballot to every person registered to vote, even if that person might have changed their address since registering, every citizen of Iowa must request an absentee ballot in order to assure that it goes to the right person and place.

She encourages residents to get their ballots in as soon as possible. If they are mailed, they must be postmarked by Nov. 2 in order to be counted. People also can drop their ballots off at the auditor's office until the polls close on Election Day.