Muscatine County Auditor: Please vote absentee on June 2

MUSCATINE COUNTY — While voting is still very important — even during a pandemic — the process may seem a bit different for residents this year, especially those who have never mailed in their ballots before.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office is encouraging all Muscatine County residents to vote in the June 2 Primary Election by mail.
“We just want to make sure that everyone understands that this is a much safer way for them to vote for this election,” said County Auditor Leslie A. Soule.
According to Soule, the Secretary of State will begin sending out blank absentee request to every registered voter. Once a resident receives an absentee request form, they can send them into the County Auditor’s office, which will them send the resident a ballot in return.
“We also have these forms, if someone wants to do it before then,” Soule said, “they can call us and we can mail them a form, or they can get the absentee form off our website.” With this option, citizens can either mail the forms in, or put them through the County Auditor’s office drop-box.
For those who choose this method of voting, they are reminded to mark their ballots clearly. In addition, they must put them in the secrecy sleeve that comes with the ballot before putting it in the envelope. They must also make sure they sign inside the yellow box on the envelope and seal it properly. “We can’t count the ballot if it’s not sealed or signed,” said Soule.
However, due to legal reasons, the Auditor’s Office is still offering in-office voting starting May 4 and going up until the day before the primary election. In order to try and stop any spread of coronavirus, the office will be using plexiglass on their counters, and will have Clorox and sanitary wipes on hand to wipe down counters and booths.
Depending on what restrictions are in place on May 4, Soule added that residents may have to use the building’s back doors instead of the front. “If our building’s still on lockdown, we would probably have the front door closed but we would have the back, handicap-accessible door open. However, you would only be able to use that to get to the elevator, and then take it up to our office, and that would be the only access to the building that you would have.”
As for those who wish to vote in person, they will likely have a different, temporary polling location. “We would like people to all vote by mail, but we can’t force it,” Soule said, “Still, residents need to keep in mind that the polls have been combined, so there’s only going to be six locations open in all of Muscatine County. They won’t necessarily be going to their normal polling place, so they need to check and make sure they know where to go.”
The complete list of primary election polling locations can be found on the County Auditor’s website under the “Polling Places & Information” tab. Anyone who doesn’t know their precinct or has any questions can call the Auditor’s Office at 563-263-5821.
“This election, because of everything that’s going on, for their own safety it would be best if they voted by mail by absentee,” Soule said, “I know some people don’t like to do that or they get concerned, but we do count those ballots immediately on Election Day, and they’re in the results that night along with all the other ballots done on Election Day. People sometimes think they don’t get counted, but they do.”
