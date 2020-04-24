Muscatine County Auditor: Please vote absentee on June 2

However, due to legal reasons, the Auditor’s Office is still offering in-office voting starting May 4 and going up until the day before the primary election. In order to try and stop any spread of coronavirus, the office will be using plexiglass on their counters, and will have Clorox and sanitary wipes on hand to wipe down counters and booths.

Depending on what restrictions are in place on May 4, Soule added that residents may have to use the building’s back doors instead of the front. “If our building’s still on lockdown, we would probably have the front door closed but we would have the back, handicap-accessible door open. However, you would only be able to use that to get to the elevator, and then take it up to our office, and that would be the only access to the building that you would have.”

As for those who wish to vote in person, they will likely have a different, temporary polling location. “We would like people to all vote by mail, but we can’t force it,” Soule said, “Still, residents need to keep in mind that the polls have been combined, so there’s only going to be six locations open in all of Muscatine County. They won’t necessarily be going to their normal polling place, so they need to check and make sure they know where to go.”