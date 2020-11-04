Muscatine County Auditor reports a record 70% voter turnout

MUSCATINE — With 100 percent of the votes counted and a 70 percent voter turnout, the election in Muscatine County has for the most part been all wrapped up.
“I thought (the election) went pretty well,” Auditor Leslie Soule said, as her team was cleaning up and packing things away until the next election. “Everything went smoothly, for the most part. I think we had our ballots all counted by around 10:15-10:20 at night.”
ISoule said Muscatine County set a record for turnout and absentee voting this year. She said 58 percent of the 70 percent voter turnout was absentee voting, a far cry from the 40 percent absentee voting that the county usually sees.
“We’ve made it pretty close to 70 percent before, but we’ve never actually hit it before,” she said, “We’ve also never hit over 20,000 voters before. We usually hit around 19,000… Not a huge difference from previous years, but definitely a record both ways.”
Soule attributes these high numbers to it being a presidential election year, with both sides heavily encouraging their supporters to go out and vote. “I’m assuming that between the two main candidates, they generated a lot of interest in this election.”
She saw many people, both young and old, coming into the Auditor’s Office to register and vote for the first time. “We had a couple who were 90 years old that came in and had never voted before,” Soule said.
The national presidential results were still unknown as of Wednesday, but Muscatine County voted to re-elect Donald Trump, with the current president receiving over 10,700 votes. Republicans also won many of the other seats.
The apparent winners: Joni Ernst in the U.S. Senate race; Marrianette Miller-Meeks is ahead by fewer than 300 votes in the U.S. Congressional District 2 race; Mark Lofgren in the Iowa Senate District 46; Bobby Kaufmann in the Iowa House District 73 race; and Mark Cisneros the House District 91 seat. Republicans Scott Sauer and Nathan Mather were elected Board Supervisors and Quinn Riess won County Sheriff.
While there are still the provisional votes and mail-in votes that may be counted if they are postmarked before Election Day and arrive before noon on Monday, Nov. 9, Soule doesn’t believe that these votes could change the current results.
“We’d have to have an awful lot of (mail-in votes) come in for any of the (current winners) to change,” she said, “Both candidates on most of the local races could get more votes, but whether or not it could switch it over, I don’t think there’s enough.”
The results of this year’s election are expected to be officially canvased next Tuesday, Nov. 10 through a special Board of Supervisors meeting. In the meantime, Soule’s team will be prepping for the canvas, cleaning up their office and getting things like absentee envelopes packed away.
“We have to get through these next few days of counting and having special precinct boards come in and look at the absentees… There’s a lot of little things to clean up too, but in a couple weeks we’ll have this election put away, we hope.” As for Soule, this was her last year as County Auditor. Following her retirement, Tibe Vander Linden will be taking over, With Linden also having won her new position during this year’s election.
Soule said that she was pretty excited about her retirement, and more than ready to pass on her job to someone new. “Twenty-five years is a long time to be auditor,” she said. “This election was definitely a stressful one, so I think I’m going out on a note of feeling like I’m doing the right thing.”
She admitted that she was originally a bit nervous about retiring, but believes that Linden will do a wonderful job and work well with her staff. “It’s time for some new blood in here. I look forward to meeting with her beforehand to help transition her in.”
Soule thanked residents for their patience at the polls. “I know we had some long lines here at absentee and some long lines yesterday morning… so I thank all the voters for being patient, and I thank them for all the support I’ve had over the past 25 years.”
