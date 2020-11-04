Muscatine County Auditor reports a record 70% voter turnout

“We have to get through these next few days of counting and having special precinct boards come in and look at the absentees… There’s a lot of little things to clean up too, but in a couple weeks we’ll have this election put away, we hope.” As for Soule, this was her last year as County Auditor. Following her retirement, Tibe Vander Linden will be taking over, With Linden also having won her new position during this year’s election.

Soule said that she was pretty excited about her retirement, and more than ready to pass on her job to someone new. “Twenty-five years is a long time to be auditor,” she said. “This election was definitely a stressful one, so I think I’m going out on a note of feeling like I’m doing the right thing.”

She admitted that she was originally a bit nervous about retiring, but believes that Linden will do a wonderful job and work well with her staff. “It’s time for some new blood in here. I look forward to meeting with her beforehand to help transition her in.”

Soule thanked residents for their patience at the polls. “I know we had some long lines here at absentee and some long lines yesterday morning… so I thank all the voters for being patient, and I thank them for all the support I’ve had over the past 25 years.”

