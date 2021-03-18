Muscatine County Auditor's Office encourages 17-year-old Iowans to register to vote

MUSCATINE — The next election seems far away, but the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office is taking the initiative to ensure the next generation of voters are ready to vote.

For the first time, March 30 is being celebrated state-wide as High School Voter Registration Day, as proclaimed by Governor Kim Reynolds.

This date was chosen to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment, which allowed Iowans to vote at the age of 18 instead of 21.

Secretary of State Paul Pate and Muscatine County Auditor Tibe Vander Linden encourage 17-year-old Iowans to register to vote next Tuesday.

“It is important for all citizens to register to vote,” Vander Linden said. “Your vote is your voice in regard to issues that affect education, employment, social services, housing and healthcare. … We can be proud of our democracy that allows us to make the decision to vote and support the candidates and ballot measures that can help our community, state and nation.”