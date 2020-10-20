Muscatine County Conservation Board offers special Halloween drive-through event

MUSCATINE — Even spooky holidays can still be magical, and what better way to experience that magic than with a special drive-through event?
On Friday, October 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Muscatine County Conservation Board will host “Halloween Magic in Motion," a drive-through Halloween experience for local families to enjoy.
According to Naturalist Michelle Berns, this event is meant to be a sort of safe alternative for the Conservation Board’s annual Halloween Hike, something that they’ve done every year for at least 30 years.
“Normally, we have stations set up along our trails where directors are dressed up as plants and animals, and then people walk along a rope on a guided hike,” Berns said. At each station, guests would then listen to each character’s presentation, which is often related to the theme of that year’s hike, such as “predator and prey”, “baby animals” and “Animal Olympics.”
“But this year, because of the pandemic, we definitely couldn’t gather that many people,” she continued. Usually, the annual hike has groups of at least 25 people, and with all of them touching the same guiding rope, it was determined that it would be too big of a risk.
“We thought, well what can we do instead? We’ve been doing a hike for so long, and we wanted to do something in the spirit of Halloween but without as much contact,” Berns said. Eventually their park ranger, Dave Bakke, came up with the idea of doing a drive-thru experience.
“We thought that we would have the public come in and decorate their campsite… and guests could then drive through and look at the decorations,” Berns explained, “So it’s along the same lines of driving around and looking at Christmas lights, just with a Halloween focus.”
This free event will be at the Saulsbury Bridge Recreation Area Campground, and the first 300 kids who enter the campground will receive a treat bag before they leave the event. The main campground at Saulsbury has been filled with campers who were happy to decorate for the holidays.
Because this is a family-friendly event, all of the decorations will be leaning more toward creative or funny instead of scary. Candy will not be distributed due to COVID-19 concerns, and Berns said they will distribute the treat bags as safely as possible.
Guests are requested to bring a donation for either the Muscatine Food Pantry or the Muscatine Humane Society. Some of the items needed are paper towels, laundry soap, cat and dog food, used dog crates, fresh produced, canned fruits in juice or lite syrup, low sodium/water packed canned meats and seafood, brown or wild rice and much more.
For a full list of items that can be accepted as a donation, visit https://muscatinecountyconservation.com/news-events/upcoming-events/all-ages/hunter-education/.
Berns says that if it goes well, they may consider doing it again if social distancing is still required at events.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Berns said, “This is our first year, and sometimes when you do things for the first time, you’re working out some of the kinks. But I think it’ll be a good experience for everybody. We’re excited that we can still offer something, even if it’s not the same thing as our annual hike.”
