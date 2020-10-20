Muscatine County Conservation Board offers special Halloween drive-through event

MUSCATINE — Even spooky holidays can still be magical, and what better way to experience that magic than with a special drive-through event?

On Friday, October 30 from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Muscatine County Conservation Board will host “Halloween Magic in Motion," a drive-through Halloween experience for local families to enjoy.

According to Naturalist Michelle Berns, this event is meant to be a sort of safe alternative for the Conservation Board’s annual Halloween Hike, something that they’ve done every year for at least 30 years.

“Normally, we have stations set up along our trails where directors are dressed up as plants and animals, and then people walk along a rope on a guided hike,” Berns said. At each station, guests would then listen to each character’s presentation, which is often related to the theme of that year’s hike, such as “predator and prey”, “baby animals” and “Animal Olympics.”

“But this year, because of the pandemic, we definitely couldn’t gather that many people,” she continued. Usually, the annual hike has groups of at least 25 people, and with all of them touching the same guiding rope, it was determined that it would be too big of a risk.