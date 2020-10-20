Muscatine County Conservation Board offers special Halloween drive-thru event

MUSCATINE — Even spooky holidays are magical, and what better way to experience that magic than with a special drive-thru event?

From 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 Muscatine County Conservation Board will host “Halloween Magic in Motion," a drive-thru Halloween experience for families to enjoy.

According to Naturalist Michelle Berns, this event is meant to be a safer alternative to the conservation board’s annual Halloween hike, something that they’ve done for at least 30 years.

“Normally, we have stations set up along our trails where directors are dressed up as plants and animals, and then people walk along a rope on a guided hike,” Berns said. At each station, guests could listen to each character’s presentation, which is related to the theme of that year’s hike, such as “predator and prey,” “baby animals” and “animal Olympics.”

“But this year, because of the pandemic, we definitely couldn’t gather that many people,” she continued. Usually, the annual hike has groups of at least 25 people, and with all of them touching the same guiding rope, it was determined it would be too big of a risk.