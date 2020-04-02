Muscatine County employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Late in the afternoon on April 1, a Muscatine County employee was confirmed to have COVID-19, testing positive for it.
According to County Supervisor Nathan Mather, the County administrator as well as the employee’s immediate supervisor have been made aware of the employee while other County employees were not given specific information regarding the employee’s identity, though they were notified of the situation. The positive employee is also currently self-isolating at their home.
“We’re monitoring the situation,” Mather said, adding that they will continue following the precautions and guidelines already in place. This includes social distancing, operating services through online interaction as much as possible and only allowing face-to-face meetings by appointment.
Essential employees are advised to notify their supervisor and remain home should they begin to feel sick or show COVID symptoms such as an over 100 degree fever, coughing or shortness of breath. “We’re doing pretty much what most other counties in Iowa are doing already,” said Mather.
Mather also wanted to remind Muscatine residents to stay safe by continuing to social distance along with keeping attuned to what Governor Kim Reynolds advises. “That’s really where the coordinated response is coming from, and we’re just trying to make sure we’re all on the same page.”
For residents who are currently self-isolating, Muscatine Department of Public Health has said that in order for COVID-positive people to come out of self-isolation, seven days must have passed since they started showing symptoms and they themselves must have no fever for 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine as well as improved symptoms.
