Muscatine County employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE COUNTY - Late in the afternoon on April 1, a Muscatine County employee was confirmed to have COVID-19, testing positive for it.

According to County Supervisor Nathan Mather, the County administrator as well as the employee’s immediate supervisor have been made aware of the employee while other County employees were not given specific information regarding the employee’s identity, though they were notified of the situation. The positive employee is also currently self-isolating at their home.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” Mather said, adding that they will continue following the precautions and guidelines already in place. This includes social distancing, operating services through online interaction as much as possible and only allowing face-to-face meetings by appointment.

Essential employees are advised to notify their supervisor and remain home should they begin to feel sick or show COVID symptoms such as an over 100 degree fever, coughing or shortness of breath. “We’re doing pretty much what most other counties in Iowa are doing already,” said Mather.