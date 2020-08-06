Muscatine County Extension and Outreach names new director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – Heidi Hoffman has been named County Director for Muscatine County Extension and Outreach.

According to a press release from chair Lance Rowell, Hoffman will “carry out the land-grant mission of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach” by coordinating county staff and helping with education programming.

“I’m excited about the new opportunity of working with the community and spreading extension and outreach,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman grew up in Muscatine. She has a bachelor of arts from Central College, and a master’s degree of science from the University of Nevada Reno. She has also worked through the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health, where she was the site manager for the Muscatine Heart Study.

She said she doesn't have a lot of experience with the Extension and Outreach, but was a 4-H member growing up. “I’m on a big learning curve, so that’s very exciting,” she said.

“It means bringing more opportunities to Muscatine County residents, and making connections and partnerships between different organizations and people," Hoffman said of the job.

She hopes to make the county a better place, creating more opportunities for learning and growing.

