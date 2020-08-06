You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine County Extension and Outreach names new director
0 comments
top story

Muscatine County Extension and Outreach names new director

{{featured_button_text}}
Heidi Hoffman

“I’m excited about the new opportunity of working with the community and spreading extension and outreach,” said Heidi Hoffman, Extension and Outreach's newest Muscatine County Director.

 CONTRIBUTED

MUSCATINE – Heidi Hoffman has been named County Director for Muscatine County Extension and Outreach.

According to a press release from chair Lance Rowell, Hoffman will “carry out the land-grant mission of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach” by coordinating county staff and helping with education programming.

“I’m excited about the new opportunity of working with the community and spreading extension and outreach,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman grew up in Muscatine. She has a bachelor of arts from Central College, and a master’s degree of science from the University of Nevada Reno. She has also worked through the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health, where she was the site manager for the Muscatine Heart Study.

She said she doesn't have a lot of experience with the Extension and Outreach, but was a 4-H member growing up. “I’m on a big learning curve, so that’s very exciting,” she said.

“It means bringing more opportunities to Muscatine County residents, and making connections and partnerships between different organizations and people," Hoffman said of the job.

She hopes to make the county a better place, creating more opportunities for learning and growing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News