Muscatine County Fair announces this year's horse and pony show winners

MUSCATINE — Results for the various virtual competitions held during Muscatine County Fair 2020 week have continued to come in.
On Sunday, fair officials announced the winners of this year’s Horse and Pony Show, with the winners taking their own photos to post on the County Fair’s Facebook page.
First up was Horse Showmanship. Katelyn Tee of Muscatine’s Denim and Dust 4-H Club took the blue ribbon for Showmanship Grades 10-12 with her Impressive Blu Gal.
For Showmanship Grades 7-8, Jocelyn Curtis of Stampeding Clovers took the top placing, receiving a blue ribbon. Madeline Fisher of Stampeding Clovers, Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers and Emily King of Stampeding Clovers all received blue ribbons while Brooklyn Wade, also from Stampeding Clovers, got the red ribbon. As for Showmanship Grades 4-6, Mallory Bruhn of Stampeding Clovers also took blue.
Next was Halter, and in the Sr. Horse Halter category for horses 6years and older and 57” and over, where Leah Cortez of Stampeding Clovers got the top ranking and the blue ribbon. Heath Halling of Stampeding Clovers, Katelyn Tee of Denim and Dust and Kylie Wade of Stampeding Clovers also got blue while Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers took the red ribbon.
For the Jr. Horse Halter, 1-5 years and older and 57” and over, Mallory Bruhn of Stampeding Clovers took the blue ribbon.
Mallory Bruhn also received the blue in the Sr. Pony Halter, 6 years and older and under 57”. Jocelyn Curtis of Stampeding Clovers, Emily King of Stampeding Clovers and Kelsey Heath of Stampeding Clovers all received blue ribbons in this category, with Jocelyn Curtis getting the top placing.
For the Horsemanship Category, Riley Webber of Stampeding Clovers and Katelyn Tee of Denim and Dust both received blue ribbons in Sr. Horsemanship, Grades 10-12, horse or pony. Madeline Fischer of Stampeding Clovers and Emily King of Stampeding Clovers got blue ribbons in Int. Horsemanship, Grades 7-9, horse or pony.
In the English Pleasure category, Riley Webber of Stampeding Clovers and Jocelyn Curtis of Stampeding Clovers took blue ribbons in Sr. English Pleasure, Grades 9-12, horse or pony. For the Jr. English pleasure, Grades 4-8, Madeline Fisher of Stampeding Clovers and Azara Van Nice of Stampeding Clovers also took the blue.
In Western Horse Pleasure, for Sr., Grades 10-12 and 57” and over, Riley Webber of Stampeding Clovers and Katelyn Tee of Denim and Dust each took blue ribbons. In Int. Western Horse Pleasure, Grades 7-9, 57” and over, Madeline Fisher of Stampeding Clovers and Brooklyn Wade of Stampeding Clovers also took blue. In Sr. Western Pony Pleasure, Grades 7-12, under 57”, Emily King of Stampeding Clovers also received a blue ribbon.
Finally, in the Other Horse Classes category, Emily King of Stampeding Clovers, Madeline Fisher of Stampeding Clovers, Jocelyn Curtis of Stampeding Clovers and Kelsey Health of Stampeding Clovers all received blue. For Walk Trot, Grades 4-6, horse or pony, Mallory Bruhn of Stampeding Clovers, Kylie Wade of Stampeding Clovers and Kendall Heath of Stampeding Clovers also took blue ribbons.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!