MUSCATINE — With the only issue on Muscatine County’s Audit for the last fiscal year being a small issue with segregation of duties that was repeated from the 2021 fiscal year, the annual audit report was released.

On Tuesday, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sands released the audit for Muscatine County for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 3022. The County’s revenues totaled $37,651,504, a 9.8% decrease from the prior year. Expenses for County operations totaled $30,660,423 a 1.1% decrease from the prior year. The decrease in the revenues is due primarily to decreases in Iowa Department of Transportation contributed capital for roads and transportation.

“In order to maintain proper internal control, duties should be segregated so the authorization, custody and recording of transactions are not under the control of the same employee. This segregation of duties helps prevent losses from employee error or dishonesty and maximizes the accuracy of the County’s financial statements,” The audit said.

In the audit, no opinion was expressed on Muscatine County’s internal control. The audit also lists several duties by the county recorder and community services that was listed as having too few people involved. The audit said that the offices have a limited number of employees and that procedures have not been designed to segregate duties to add additional oversight. The concern is that the lack of employees could impact the ability to detect errors or misappropriation.

The audit suggests that the recorder’s office should use current personnel to provide additional control and review of financial statements.

No other matters of non-compliance were noted.

“We would like to acknowledge the many courtesies and assistance extended to us by personnel of Muscatine County during the course of our audit,” the audit said.

A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website.