Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity seeks partner families for next home build

MUSCATINE - Muscatine County Habitat for Humanity is ready for its 13th house, to start construction in the spring. But the nonprofit needs a partner family.

The application deadline is March 15.

Habitat for Humanity asks anyone who would like further information to contact Habitat for Humanity at 563-263-7382 and request an application or an information brochure.

The partner must live in Muscatine County and meet the income requirements. They would also have to put in 300 hours of work on a Habitat for Humanity home, as well as take a class on home ownership and house maintenance.

Informational brochures on the organization and its qualifications can also be requested through the Habitat for Humanity Facebook page or by writing to them at P.O. Box 49, Muscatine, IA 52761.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.