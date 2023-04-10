DES MOINES — David Franklin Duncan III, 33, of Muscatine County, was sentenced Friday, April 7, to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea to a charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Duncan used cellphones and Facebook from February 2022 to September 2022 to communicate with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child.

During the conversation, Duncan attempted to employ, use, persuade, entice or coerce the person he believed was a child to capture and send images and video of the child engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He also attempted to get the child to travel to his location or meet at an agreed location for the purpose of engaging in sexually explicit conduct and to engage in commercial sex acts. Duncan also sent the person he was communicating with sexually explicit images and video.

Unbeknownst to Duncan, the person he was communicating with was an undercover law enforcement officer.

Following the prison term, Duncan must serve a 10-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The Altoona Police Department, in conjunction with the Iowa Crimes Against Children Task Force, investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Kyle Essley prosecuted the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006 the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.