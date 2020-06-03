Muscatine County postpones annual fair, looking ahead to 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Another summer staple in Muscatine seems to be looking ahead to next year.

The 2020 Muscatine County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

This decision was made by the Fair Board in coordination with the Public Health Department, Muscatine County 4-H, and the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors as well as other partners. It also comes less than a week after the announcement that Muscatine will not host its annual parade and riverfront fireworks display on Independence Day this year.

One of the main factors of concern according to the Fair Board was the inability to properly social distance at the county fair.

Last year, there were about 6,000-7,000 people attending Fair Week, which was the average amount. Unfortunately, government guidelines still discourage large gatherings of people, and the CDC along with other Public Health departments are continuing to recommend that residents follow established guidelines for the time being.

In a public statement officials said, “We know that the Muscatine County Fair is the highlight of the summer for many families, and we too are disappointed… The postponement of grandstand and grounds entertainment is a decision that was not taken lightly.”