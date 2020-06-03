You are the owner of this article.
Muscatine County postpones annual fair, looking ahead to 2021
Muscatine County postpones annual fair, looking ahead to 2021

Muscatine County Fair Sign

Muscatine County Fair will be looking ahead to 2021. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the annual fair week will not be happening this year. However, the County Fair Board hopes to set up some virtual events on their social media pages during what would have been this year's fair week, July 15 - 19.

 Zachary Smith

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Another summer staple in Muscatine seems to be looking ahead to next year.

The 2020 Muscatine County Fair has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.

This decision was made by the Fair Board in coordination with the Public Health Department, Muscatine County 4-H, and the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors as well as other partners. It also comes less than a week after the announcement that Muscatine will not host its annual parade and riverfront fireworks display on Independence Day this year.

One of the main factors of concern according to the Fair Board was the inability to properly social distance at the county fair.

Last year, there were about 6,000-7,000 people attending Fair Week, which was the average amount. Unfortunately, government guidelines still discourage large gatherings of people, and the CDC along with other Public Health departments are continuing to recommend that residents follow established guidelines for the time being.

In a public statement officials said, “We know that the Muscatine County Fair is the highlight of the summer for many families, and we too are disappointed… The postponement of grandstand and grounds entertainment is a decision that was not taken lightly.”

However, while events such as the stock car races, tractor pull and carnival may not be enjoyed until 2021, there’s still some good news.

During fair week — July 15 to July 19 — the Muscatine County Fair plans on holding virtual fair-related events on their social media pages. Currently, it is unknown what these events would entail.

Muscatine County 4-H is also planning on allowing 4-H youth to still have a chance to exhibit what they’ve learned at a later date this year. Once a date and a plan of action have been decided, youth and families in the program will receive further information on it.

July 2020 tickets will not be accepted in 2021, but those who have already purchased tickets can get a refund by notifying the fair office by July 31.

The fair board encouraged the public to donate their tickets and sponsorship purchases to help recoup loses from not having the fair this year. In 2019, the fair made about $100,000 in revenue, which was a 20% increase from 2017.

“While we are all deeply saddened by the outcome, we know this is what is best to keep our county residents, vendors and exhibitors safe and healthy,” the official statement continued, promising that the county fair would be back in 2021.

