Muscatine County Public Health assures that only Cover and Contain is necessary during travel

“My one true source is the Iowa Department of Public Health, always,” Williams said, “They have information on their website for international travel as well as CDC information for travel.”

Anyone who does travel to these destinations are required to isolated themselves at home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. These symptoms, similar to the ones for influenza, are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Williams explained that the only way to know whether someone has influenza or COVID-19 is through medical testing.

“We encourage folks to contact their primary medical provider before an appointment if they have signs and symptoms that are similar to influenza,” said Williams, “They will be able to guide the patient through some additional screening and make their recommendation based on what the Iowa Department of Public Health is guiding.”

For those who do have to self-isolate after traveling to one of these countries, they are advised by the CDC to not use public transportation and while limited trips to the grocery store or pharmacy are OK, they should not leave their home if they feel sick. They should also take their temperature twice a day, keeping an eye out for any fevers, and wash their hands frequently.