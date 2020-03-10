Muscatine County Public Health assures that only Cover and Contain is necessary during travel

MUSCATINE — Preparing for vacations and long distance travel can be stressful enough, but with COVID-19 now in Iowa, even a day trip during Spring Break may seem more risky than relaxing.
Muscatine County Public Health says travelers should prepare and protect themselves in a reasonable and mindful way no matter where they go on vacation.
As of March 9, eight cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Iowa, seven in Johnson County and one in Pottawattamie County. Four of the Johnson County cases were on the same Egyptian cruise while the Pottawattamie case traveled to California. As for the rest of the country, 36 out of 50 states have confirmed COVID-19 cases.
However, quarantine-isolation and monitoring have kept these numbers low in many of these areas. “There are no travel expectations within the U.S. at this point,” said Director Christy Roby Williams. Even while traveling near areas in the U.S., there are currently no extreme measures being advised to residents.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, influenza and COVID-19 spread the same way, through uncovered coughs and sneezes and poor hand hygiene. As such, the best way to protect yourself is to avoid being around those who are sick, avoid touching your face, and wash your hands for at least 20 seconds frequently throughout the day.
Italy, China, Iran and South Korea have the biggest outbreaks of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to China and Iran, where entry of foreign nationals has been suspended. It also recommends avoiding all nonessential travel to South Korea and Italy, and recommends older adults with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing travel to Japan.
“My one true source is the Iowa Department of Public Health, always,” Williams said, “They have information on their website for international travel as well as CDC information for travel.”
Anyone who does travel to these destinations are required to isolated themselves at home for 14 days and monitor for symptoms. These symptoms, similar to the ones for influenza, are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Williams explained that the only way to know whether someone has influenza or COVID-19 is through medical testing.
“We encourage folks to contact their primary medical provider before an appointment if they have signs and symptoms that are similar to influenza,” said Williams, “They will be able to guide the patient through some additional screening and make their recommendation based on what the Iowa Department of Public Health is guiding.”
For those who do have to self-isolate after traveling to one of these countries, they are advised by the CDC to not use public transportation and while limited trips to the grocery store or pharmacy are OK, they should not leave their home if they feel sick. They should also take their temperature twice a day, keeping an eye out for any fevers, and wash their hands frequently.
Self-isolators do not need to kick out any family members who live with them during the 14 day period, however the person who is sick should remain in one room and if possible use a restroom separate from the rest of their family. Direct contact with animals should also be avoided, and if direct contact does happen, Williams suggests that residents should contact their personal veterinarian and follow what they recommend.
“The COVID-19 is here in the U.S. We know it’s spreading, and we know there are positive results now in the state of Iowa. What we can do, as the general public, is to stay informed and use the known precautions that reduce the spread of infections and diseases, such as covering coughs or sneezes and washing hands for more than 20 seconds,” Williams said, “These are all best practices year round for any and all viruses and bacteria.”