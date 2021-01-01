Muscatine County Public Health continues to distribute vaccines

MUSCATINE – This weekend, Muscatine County Public Health announced it continued to distribute vaccines, and will move into the second phase of Tier 1 soon.

Before Christmas, Public Health administered the first of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, wit Dr. Prasad Nadkarni of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine the first to receive one. Between UnityPoint and Public Health, they were given 500 doses of the vaccine in total.

With a limited amount of vaccines, Public Health was advised to follow a phased approach. During the Tier 1A phase, the people receiving the vaccine are healthcare personnel who work with infectious materials and long-term care facility residents and staff.

According to Director Christy Roby Williams, Public Health will move into the second phase of Tier 1A over the next two weeks as they begin scheduling more vaccinations for those in specific populations.

This will include home health workers, hospice workers, physical and occupational therapists, radiologists, and both the staff and residents of adult residential group homes and assisted living facilities.

