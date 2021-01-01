Muscatine County Public Health continues to distribute vaccines

MUSCATINE – This weekend, Muscatine County Public Health announced it continued to distribute vaccines, and will move into the second phase of Tier 1 soon.
Before Christmas, Public Health administered the first of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, wit Dr. Prasad Nadkarni of UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine the first to receive one. Between UnityPoint and Public Health, they were given 500 doses of the vaccine in total.
With a limited amount of vaccines, Public Health was advised to follow a phased approach. During the Tier 1A phase, the people receiving the vaccine are healthcare personnel who work with infectious materials and long-term care facility residents and staff.
According to Director Christy Roby Williams, Public Health will move into the second phase of Tier 1A over the next two weeks as they begin scheduling more vaccinations for those in specific populations.
This will include home health workers, hospice workers, physical and occupational therapists, radiologists, and both the staff and residents of adult residential group homes and assisted living facilities.
Though they are not first in line, Public Health has also spoken with other high risk populations throughout Muscatine County. This has included medical clinics, school nurses, EMS crews and other first responders, jail nurses, medical examiners, laboratories, dental clinics, pharmacists, and optometrists.
These decisions were made based on guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
“We have not received any guidance past Tier 1A populations, and local public health departments are required to not move onto vaccinating any other populations per a COVID-19 vaccine shortage order for the state of Iowa,” Williams stated in a press release.
“We anticipate that the next tier will include continued health, human and safety service providers,” she said. “We predict the entire process will take several months to plan and execute.”
Public Health has begun work on a new communication plan for residents. This plan will allow for updates from IDPH as well as information about vaccinations to spread more efficiently throughout the community.
For updates, visit the Trinity Muscatine Public Health Facebook page. Anyone with additional questions can call Public Health at 563-263-0122.