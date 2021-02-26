Muscatine County Public Health: Current vaccine phase could take until late summer to finish

Wester’s in Muscatine is also working on getting vaccines, she said. Barrett said to check pharmacy websites or call them to learn more, adding that pharmacies will share when they have vaccines available and say how to reserve them.

Barrett said people may not know when it is their turn.

“For this Phase 1B, which consists of persons 65 and older and frontline essential workers with great exposure risk, there are five different tiers that spread across this phase and are defined by the state," she said.

Public Health is still in Phase 1B Tier 1, and is planning for Tier 2. For those ages 65 or older, they will likely be contacted by their doctor when it's their turn. Essential workers in Phase 1B will be contacted by their employers and Public Health, which is setting up vaccine clinics for specific businesses.

She asked for patience.

“Because there’s only so much vaccine, (doctors) can only contact a certain number of their patients at a time. Your doctor may have to consider decisions with their limited dosage they have, such as starting with those who are 75 and older instead of 65 or considering health issues that may be most dangerous when associated with this virus,” she explained.