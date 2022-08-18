Muscatine County Public Health preparing for monkeypox

MUSCATINE – While Muscatine County Public Health director Christy Roby can’t comment on the number of people, if any, who have contracted monkeypox in Muscatine County, she said there had been 15 reported cases in Iowa.

Roby said that numbers for specific regions are not shared if the number is 5 or less to protect confidentiality of individuals. She said once numbers get higher, the Centers for Disease Control will release numbers by regions. She believes it is only a matter of time before there is an outbreak in Muscatine County.

“The state of Iowa has a very low amount of vaccine so they are being allocated to four large counties in the state of Iowa,” Roby said. “All of the little county public health departments are working collaboratively with those larger health departments to help get folks vaccinated if they qualify.”

Roby said the Muscatine County Public Health Department is working closely with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. She said if there are any suspected signs or symptoms, the department works directly with the state epidemiologist and medical providers who are approved for testing. She said individuals who have been exposed to monkeypox can receive a post-exposure prophylaxis medication.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder and the disease is rarely fatal. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, it had mostly been reported in African countries and reports from outside Africa was usually linked to international travel or imported animals. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has been tracking an outbreak of monkeypox across several countries that don’t normally report cases of monkeypox, including the United States.

The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact and CDC data suggests gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men make up the majority of cases of the outbreak. Anyone who has had close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox is at risk.

Roby explained monkeypox is a viral infection related to smallpox. As of Wednesday, there had been 12,689 cases in the United States. She said the disease can spread on surfaces that are exorbent, like bedding or towels. Symptoms include a pimply rash, fluid-filled bump, fever, or respiratory problems. They can start showing up three weeks after exposure and last two to four weeks.

“At this point in time according to the knowledge and science we have been given, it is not showing to be fatal for individuals,” Roby said. “It is highly uncomfortable and they get very ill with the fevers.”

She recommends people who believe they are infected to contact their health care provider. Screenings will be done to determine if testing for monkeypox is needed.

Muscatine County Public Health manages calls from the public and does education and patient screenings. They also do referrals for treatment. She said there is no specific treatment for monkeypox, but there are treatment drugs being used. The closest area the vaccine is available in is Scott County.

“Our goal is to reduce that spread provide vaccine when it comes to us directly, do contact tracing, and to provide public education,” Roby said. “As we learned during COVID-19, as things increase or decrease we move and evolve with it.”

She said people should continue hand-washing regiments, use protection when with a sexual partner, and if someone is ill, they should stay home and contact a healthcare provider.