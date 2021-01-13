Muscatine County Public Health releases info on the next vaccine phase

MUSCATINE COUNTY — This Wednesday, Muscatine County Public Health announced that it had received final recommendations for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.

In accordance with the Infectious Disease Advisory Council for Iowa, the next phase for vaccinations in Muscatine County will include residents ages 75 years and older, as well as members of the essential workforce and those vulnerable to high risk of exposure.

The members of the essential workforce included in this phase are correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated; those working in spaces such as meatpacking or manufacturing that don't allow for social distancing; PK-12 school staff and child care workers; first responders such as firefighters and police officers; inspectors responsible for health, safety and life; and government officials.

Additionally, it was stated this next phase, Phase 1B, is expected to begin in all Iowa counties by Feb. 1, 2021, and the actual timeline will vary slightly in each county depending on what resources they have.

"Currently, Muscatine County and several counties across the state of Iowa are still vaccinating Phase 1A populations," Director Christy Roby Williams stated in a news release.