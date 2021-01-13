Muscatine County Public Health releases info on the next vaccine phase

MUSCATINE COUNTY — This Wednesday, Muscatine County Public Health announced that it had received final recommendations for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations.
In accordance with the Infectious Disease Advisory Council for Iowa, the next phase for vaccinations in Muscatine County will include residents ages 75 years and older, as well as members of the essential workforce and those vulnerable to high risk of exposure.
The members of the essential workforce included in this phase are correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated; those working in spaces such as meatpacking or manufacturing that don't allow for social distancing; PK-12 school staff and child care workers; first responders such as firefighters and police officers; inspectors responsible for health, safety and life; and government officials.
Additionally, it was stated this next phase, Phase 1B, is expected to begin in all Iowa counties by Feb. 1, 2021, and the actual timeline will vary slightly in each county depending on what resources they have.
"Currently, Muscatine County and several counties across the state of Iowa are still vaccinating Phase 1A populations," Director Christy Roby Williams stated in a news release.
The Muscatine County Public Health Department will be working through the rest of January to assure that they can complete the remaining Phase 1A initial vaccinations before the end of the month. Those who have already received their first dose will also begin receiving their second dose throughout February.
Earlier, it was reported that due to the vaccine shortage within Iowa, counties are not permitted to begin the next phase of the vaccination process without finishing the previous phase, and can only move forward after receiving permission and further guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).
"We ask for patience and grace with all local public health departments, in every county, as we continue to work through phase 1a while planning for the target population identified in Phase 1B," Williams continued. "We can and will get through this together, Muscatine County."