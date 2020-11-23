Muscatine County Public Health reminds residents to take extra precautions during holidays

MUSCATINE — With Thanksgiving only a few days away, Muscatine County Public Health is still doing all it can to encourage residents to spend the holidays with those in their own household.
But because it understands not everyone will listen to this request, public health officials like Clinical Manager Holly Barrett are hoping citizens will still take some precautions.
“We are anticipating a continued increase in (COVID-19) cases after Thanksgiving, as we do not have high confidence that enough families will alter their usual annual plans,” Barrett said.
One major reason for this is Barrett knows that for many families, Thanksgiving may be one of the only times they see the extended members of their families. Students are also returning home from college, and others may think if none of their immediate family members are showing symptoms, then no one has the virus and it's okay for them to gather.
“(The pandemic) is very interruptive of some deeply embedded traditions, and some families think that despite the virus spreading and affecting so many, that somehow a holiday should be an exception for gathering,” Barrett said.
This is far from the case. COVID-19 can effect anyone, and it has been deemed very risky to gather with others outside of your household. Over the past several months, health officials have also seen how the virus can still affect individuals in a variety of ways, even those who may not have any preexisting conditions or who only have minor conditions.
Additionally, the possibility of having the virus and being asymptomatic is always there, and even those who may have contracted the virus earlier in the year are not immune to getting it again.
With research is still being done on the virus, it is unknown how many antibodies a person produces for it and how long these antibodies stick around.
“We do see patients who contract COVID-19 again because they thought they should be immune,” Barrett said.
Anyone who is willing to take the high risk of gathering for the holidays should make sure to take extra precautions.
On the CDC’s website, it is recommended that anyone considering traveling for the holiday should also consider several other factors as well. These include whether or not they or someone they’re visiting is high risk, whether or not the positive case numbers are high in their area, whether or not their local hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, and if it’ll be difficult to social distance while traveling (if you’re traveling on a crowded bus, train or plane instead of in your own car).
If the answer to any of these questions is “yes”, then a virtual gathering may be a better alternative. Those who are still traveling should wear their mask, sanitize frequently and make sure to have their flu shot before they leave. They should also check travel restrictions to assure that they can still get to wherever they’re going.
As for staying safe at gatherings, it is recommended that everyone bring their own food or drinks, or that there is only one person serving food. Disposable utensils, plates and cups as well as condiment packets are also recommended, and all guests should wash their hands before they eat. Distancing and wearing masks while not eating is also an important guideline to follow.
“After nine months, many are feeling complacency about following these continued expectations to distance, wear a mask and wash hands,” Barrett said. “Our community should contemplate that if they mask up, that could avoid people they are in contact with or themselves making a trip to a medical facility and in turn allowing another person who may have higher needs to use medical staff, equipment and beds that are there.”
The number of guests at gatherings should be limited, being mindful to follow any state mandates that may be in place. Surfaces and items that are touched frequently should be sanitized after each use, and if possible, meals should be held either outside or in a well-ventilated area with open windows and fans.
“Muscatine Public Health would like everyone to stay mindful and consider the safety of yourself and those around you during the holiday,” Barrett said. “It’s not about one day. It’s about making the effort every day to reach out, keeping in touch with those you care about consistently, checking in on each other, and staying safe.”
