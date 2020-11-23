Muscatine County Public Health reminds residents to take extra precautions during holidays

Additionally, the possibility of having the virus and being asymptomatic is always there, and even those who may have contracted the virus earlier in the year are not immune to getting it again.

With research is still being done on the virus, it is unknown how many antibodies a person produces for it and how long these antibodies stick around.

“We do see patients who contract COVID-19 again because they thought they should be immune,” Barrett said.

Anyone who is willing to take the high risk of gathering for the holidays should make sure to take extra precautions.

On the CDC’s website, it is recommended that anyone considering traveling for the holiday should also consider several other factors as well. These include whether or not they or someone they’re visiting is high risk, whether or not the positive case numbers are high in their area, whether or not their local hospitals are becoming overwhelmed, and if it’ll be difficult to social distance while traveling (if you’re traveling on a crowded bus, train or plane instead of in your own car).