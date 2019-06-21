Beginning Monday, June, 24, 112th Street, North Isett Avenue and 102nd Street, referred to locally as Steel Mill Road, in Muscatine county will be closed for construction.
The roads will be under construction for a full reclamation and seal coat project. The construction will take place between Moscow Road and Wilton city limits.
Traffic control in the area will consist of lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars.
The construction is expected to take one to two months depending on the weather.
