{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal logo

Beginning Monday, June, 24, 112th Street, North Isett Avenue and 102nd Street, referred to locally as Steel Mill Road, in Muscatine county will be closed for construction. 

The roads will be under construction for a full reclamation and seal coat project.  The construction will take place between Moscow Road and Wilton city limits. 

Traffic control in the area will consist of lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars. 

The construction is expected to take one to two months depending on the weather. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments