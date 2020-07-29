Muscatine County schools offer online alternatives, lean towards mandatory masks for start of school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE COUNTY — As schools prepare for the fall semester, many Muscatine County families are wondering what their options will be, as well as what safety measures the schools are putting into place to assure safety for their students.

In response, several schools in the county — including Muscatine, Louisa-Muscatine and West Liberty have decided to also offer online-only education for families who cannot return to school due to the coronavirus or feel uncomfortable doing so.

Muscatine Community School District first announced an online option for students during the board’s July 15 meeting. The main purpose for creating this option, as described by Superintendent Christopher Clint, was to assure that families choosing this option would have access to the same staff, curriculum and resources as other Muscatine students.

“That’s what they’re getting,” Clint said at the meeting. “That’s a benefit to them as opposed to going into a state-provided online option where they may have no connections to whoever’s teaching.”

In addition, MCSD will partner with Muscatine Power and Water to provide devices and additional WiFi access options for families.

The district has not yet been decided whether masks will be required in the school buildings.