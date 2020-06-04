Muscatine County Sheriff candidates Riess and Channon win their primary elections, will face off in November

MUSCATINE — Republicans Quinn Riess, Kenny Hora and Democrat Michael Channon all stepped forward to run for the job of Muscatine County Sheriff after current Sheriff C.J. Ryan’s retirement.
Riess beat Hora, earning the Republican nomination. Riess won 55% of the votes, beating Hora by a little over 300 votes. Hora was unable to be reached for comment.
“We feel good,” Riess said. “We’re going to gear up for November.” Riess attributed his win to support of citizens across Muscatine County, as well as his family.
Riess has worked in law enforcement for 24 years, holding different positions within the County’s Sheriff’s Office. As well as being involved with administration, he’s a certified Water Rescue/Dive Team diver and K-9 handler.
Channon ran unopposed and won the Democratic nomination
. “I feel great, and I’m looking forward to November,” he said.
Channon has had 22 years of experience in law enforcement, having worked for three different departments full time. Should he win the election in November, he promises to be a “working sheriff."
Channon said it would be an interesting race.
“We have about the same years of experience, different avenues of expertise, and different things that we can bring to the department," Channon said. "I think the results (Tuesday) night on the Republican side indicate that I think a lot of people want change and know that we need it.”
“I know Mike, I’ve worked with him for a long time, and I look forward to running against him as the year progresses,” Riess said.
If elected, Channon hopes to focus on issues such as making sure the department has a balanced budget and a more diverse staff, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s and jail staff’s current high turnover rate and low morale.
“When you boost morale and treat employees the way they need to be treated, you’re going to get less turnover and less call-offs,” he said, “Our employees are the biggest investment we have, and when we lose them we start over, and that costs money.” He also hopes to increase training and give every officer a body camera, which would be paid for using grants.
Channon would seek to start a Drug and Mental Health Court in Muscatine County, believing that it would be beneficial in helping those affected by drugs and mental health recover, as well as save taxpayers money. “The recovery rate is a lot better than having them being incarcerated.” He would also like to create a Veterans Court for veterans with PTSD.
Riess said he has talked with the Sheriff's in Scott and Johnson counties about protests in their cities, and also talked to peaceful protesters who gathered downtown this week. “I talked with them about their concerns, and my advice to them was that they needed to keep the lines of communication — not just between their neighborhoods, but also between the city and county governments.”
Riess said he wants to see better communication within the Sheriff’s department and with community entities. He would also like to do more in-house training with his staff, should he win the position. “Not only will training improve our jail and patrol staff, but by doing that, we’re going to make ourselves safer and better equipped, which translates into a safer environment for our people as well as the citizens of the county.”
