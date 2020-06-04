Muscatine County Sheriff candidates Riess and Channon win their primary elections, will face off in November

“I know Mike, I’ve worked with him for a long time, and I look forward to running against him as the year progresses,” Riess said.

If elected, Channon hopes to focus on issues such as making sure the department has a balanced budget and a more diverse staff, as well as the Sheriff’s Office’s and jail staff’s current high turnover rate and low morale.

“When you boost morale and treat employees the way they need to be treated, you’re going to get less turnover and less call-offs,” he said, “Our employees are the biggest investment we have, and when we lose them we start over, and that costs money.” He also hopes to increase training and give every officer a body camera, which would be paid for using grants.

Channon would seek to start a Drug and Mental Health Court in Muscatine County, believing that it would be beneficial in helping those affected by drugs and mental health recover, as well as save taxpayers money. “The recovery rate is a lot better than having them being incarcerated.” He would also like to create a Veterans Court for veterans with PTSD.