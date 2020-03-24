Muscatine County Sheriff: Jail visitations will not be effected by COVID-19

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office says it is taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its jail.

“We’re following the guidelines provided by the governor, as well as the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Iowa Department of Public Health,” said Sheriff C.J. Ryan.

This includes only allowing 10 people in their lobby at a time, sanitizing and six-foot social distancing.

Muscatine County jail has a screening processes for incoming inmates. It is done at in-take, coordinated with doctors and on-site nurses at the jail, with the opportunity to isolate anyone with symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The jail hasn't altered visitation. Ryan said current practice avoids face-to-face contact between the inmate and their visitors, so no change was necessary. Visitation hours remain 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday for men inmates, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6-8 p.m. Saturdays for women inmates.

“It’s one less stressor for the family,” he said, adding not being able to visit with their family or friends puts an emotional strain on inmates and their loved ones. i