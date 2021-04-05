Muscatine County Sheriff not too concerned about new 'constitutional carry' law

Although there are some critics of the bill, Muscatine Sheriff Quinn Riess said he isn’t too worried about the effect this bill could have on Muscatine County.

"Iowa, I believe, will be the 19th state to have constitutional carry over permit carry, so it’s not reinventing the wheel by any means,” he said.

According to Riess, the Sheriff’s Office already issues a lot of permits each month, and while it is unknown whether or not these numbers will be lowered once the bill is in effect, he doesn’t expect the numbers to fall by much.

“If you look at other states, historically the number of permits that are issued through the Sheriff’s Office have remained pretty consistent,” Riess said. “From what we understand from other states with a legislation similar to what Iowa has now, they continue to issue a very similar amount of permits that they have been. So I don’t see there being a huge drop.”

When asked why, Riess speculated that some residents may feel more comfortable with having a permit, even if it isn’t required.