Muscatine County Sheriff reports possible murder/suicide Monday

  • Updated
The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office reported Monday finding a woman in Muscatine County deceased of an apparent homicide. The believed perpetrator was found deceased in Florida. 

MUSCATINE — Even with a distance of about 1,400 miles separating them, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office believes a dead female subject located Monday morning was the victim of a subject the North Palm Beach Police Department in North Palm Beach, Fla., found deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the two subjects have not been released. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, at about 9:08 a.m. Muscatine Communications dispatchers (MUSCOM) received a call from the North Palm Beach Police requesting deputies make a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County. The North Palm Beach Police advised they had received information that a female subject had been killed at that address and the suspect had recently returned to their jurisdiction. Local police had located a suspect vehicle and had been conducting surveillance on an adjacent residence.

On arrival at the address, sheriff’s deputies forced entry and located a deceased female. The deputies applied for and were granted a search warrant to enter and process the residence for evidence.

While deputies were processing the crime scene, the North Palm Beach Police advised they had made entry into a residence and had located the suspect deceased of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Assisting the sheriff’s office was the Muscatine County Medical Examiner’s Office, Muscatine County Attorney’s Office and the North Palm Beach Police Department.

