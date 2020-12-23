Muscatine County Sheriffs encourage residents to stay safe over holidays

MUSCATINE — The holidays are meant to be a happy time, but they should also be a safe time, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
Though there may not be as much traveling this year because of the pandemic, staying safe on the road — whether it’s on a long car ride or a quick trip downtown – is always a good thing to keep in mind. Earlier this week, a deputy caught a car going 116 mph in a 55 mph zone.
According to Captain Jeff Mullen, this is something that sheriffs see year round, not just during the holiday rush. But whenever it happens, it can always be prevented by paying attention to speed limits and understanding that speeding in any circumstance is an unnecessary risk.
“Even if they think they can control a car at those speeds, they never know what’s going to come out on that road,” Mullen said. “They never know what’s going to come out on that road. There could be other drivers, animals get on the road, and your reaction time is slowed. If you hit something, it’s usually catastrophic.”
Mullen said local roads and most cars are not made for such high speeds, and vehicles won’t handle well no matter who is driving or how much experience they may have at the wheel.
“It’s different than driving in something like NASCAR where the roads are made for that and the drivers are trained,” he said. “You’re dealing with all kinds of drivers on the road, young and old, and there are other issues you may not know about. It’s just not safe.”
Mullen also advised against texting while driving. Drivers should pay attention to other drivers, obey traffic laws and use common sense as they travel.
He also suggested to plan ahead.
“This time of year, you don’t know what the weather is going to be,” Mullen said. “It’s not just snow that drivers should look out for. The snow adds a special element to it, but the cold alone can be dangerous.”
He recommended that drivers always tell friends and family where they are going in case they end up stranded somewhere. Drivers should also remember to bring a safety kit with food, warm clothes and blankets, a flashlight, a phone charger and other essentials, and should also keep gas in the car.
“We have a lot of people that run out of gas for whatever reason,” he said.
Sheriffs also have to deal with regular calls during the holidays, such as domestic calls and burglary reports.
“Those things don’t stop,” Mullen said. "They sometimes pick up over the holidays. There is more alcohol, and sometimes money is spent that people don’t have, and that causes domestic friction.”
Packages stolen from porches are also on the rise. If a person doesn’t properly dispose of boxes that held expensive items such as TVs or gaming systems, Mullen said this could invite trouble, too.
Mullen said neighbors should keep an eye on each other and call the sheriff’s office or the police department if they see anything out of the ordinary.
“We’d rather go out there and find out it’s a false alarm as opposed to not getting a call and finding out someone really needed us,” Mullen said. “We just want everyone to have a good holiday and stay safe.”