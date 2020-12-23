Muscatine County Sheriffs encourage residents to stay safe over holidays

MUSCATINE — The holidays are meant to be a happy time, but they should also be a safe time, according to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.

Though there may not be as much traveling this year because of the pandemic, staying safe on the road — whether it’s on a long car ride or a quick trip downtown – is always a good thing to keep in mind. Earlier this week, a deputy caught a car going 116 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to Captain Jeff Mullen, this is something that sheriffs see year round, not just during the holiday rush. But whenever it happens, it can always be prevented by paying attention to speed limits and understanding that speeding in any circumstance is an unnecessary risk.

“Even if they think they can control a car at those speeds, they never know what’s going to come out on that road,” Mullen said. “They never know what’s going to come out on that road. There could be other drivers, animals get on the road, and your reaction time is slowed. If you hit something, it’s usually catastrophic.”

Mullen said local roads and most cars are not made for such high speeds, and vehicles won’t handle well no matter who is driving or how much experience they may have at the wheel.