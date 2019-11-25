MUSCATINE – The Muscatine County Board of Supervisors learned Monday morning that if the county doesn’t leave the Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disabilities Region, the region may get rid of them.
Chair Nathan Mather, who is also a member of the region’s governing board, reported that during a region board meeting on Nov. 18, a motion was made to remove Muscatine County from the region six months earlier than the June 30, 2020, date the county intends to withdraw. The county would have been removed from the region on Dec. 31. Mather commented the proposal was voted down, and it had not been an agenda item.
Mather said prior to the meeting, in which the Muscatine County petition to leave the region was accepted, a recommendation was circulated requesting Muscatine County not pay $311,000 in transfer payments. He commented Muscatine County has paid about $881,000 more than services the county had seen.
“I feel it was an emotional display,” Mather said. “The stated reason was that if we weren’t going to pay the $311,000 then get out. What I felt like is they were saying that because they didn’t like what we had done they were going to kick us out and stiff the county that $881,000.”
The supervisors voted earlier this month to leave the region, citing financial issues as well as cuts in services during the coming fiscal year. So far this year, the region has made millions of dollars in cuts. Mather also commented the severity of the financial problems had been kept from the governing board until recently.
Mather said Scott and Clinton counties had been more businesslike, asking if the situation would work for Muscatine County. Mather said he did not believe six weeks would have been enough time for the county to set up its own mental health system. He has asked Muscatine Community Services Director and Disability Services Coordinator Felicia Toppert to work on a timeline for the county to create its own mental health system. Toppert is working with the expectation the county will not be in the region during the next fiscal year.
“If they are hot and heavy to kick us out I want to make sure we have the quickest possible transition,” he said.
Mather said the county will re-apply to the Southeast Iowa Link. The region had denied a request for Muscatine County to join earlier this month.
The Iowa Department of Human Service can assign Muscatine County to a region if it isn’t a member of one. Mather is unsure if DHS can force the county to enter a 28E agreement with the region. Mather said he has a problem being assigned to the Eastern Iowa region, especially if Muscatine County is removed. He said the region doesn’t want Muscatine County and the county doesn’t want to be in the region.
Mather commented he felt the situation was full of “political intrigue,” commenting he felt the focus should be in providing service to the people who need it.
