Muscatine County supervisors set duties

MUSCATINE — During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors organizational meeting Monday, it took only a few minutes to reelect Scott Sauer to serve as the chair of the board.

Additionally, Jeff Sorenson was elected to serve as vice chair. The meeting was also the first meeting that featured new supervisors Kurt Kirshner and Danny Chick as members. Chick was elected to the Dist. 1 seat after defeating Santos Saucedo in the primary election and Diana Broderson in the general election. Kirshner was elected to the Dist. 2 seat formerly occupied by Doug Holiday, defeating challenger Zeke Walker.

“Ain’t broke – don’t fix it,” supervisor Nathan Mather commented as the board voted to continue holding weekly meetings at 9 a.m. Mondays in the board chambers.

Sauer commented that in the past the board had an evening meeting once a month with the idea of giving more of a chance for community participation. He said there hadn’t been any participation, so the supervisors gave up the evening meetings. He also said the Monday morning meetings seems to be working well.

Sorenson commented that most people know when the supervisors are addressing issues that interest them and are able to make it to those meetings.

The supervisors also went over the list of committee appointments for 2023. Action on the list is expected to be done during the Jan. 10 meeting. The recommended appointments include: Bi-State Regional Commission, Sauer and Sorenson; Bi-State Drug and Alcohol Consortium, Mather; City of Muscatine Transportation and Zoning Commission, Sauer; Eastern Iowa Mental Health Region, Sorenson; Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chick; Mississippi Valley Workforce, Chick; Muscatine County Board of Health, Sauer; Muscatine County Conservation Board, Sauer; Muscatine County E911 service board, Sorenson; Muscatine County Enterprise Zone Commission, Sauer; Muscatine County Fair Board, Kirshner; Muscatine County Flood Control Commission, Kirshner and Chick; Muscatine County Veterans Affairs, Mather; Transportation Policy Board, Sorenson; Seventh Judicial District Board, Mather; West Liberty Area Economic Development, Kirshner; Muscatine County Joint Communications Commission, Sorenson and Mather; Bi-State Regional Trails, Chick; and Housing Council, Sorenson and Chick.