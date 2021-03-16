Muscatine County to acknowledge Severe Weather Awareness Week Mar. 22-26

The highlight of this week will be the annual statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, which will start at 11 a.m.

“Last year, the state-wide Tornado drill was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,” Wright said.

The siren will cycle throughout Muscatine County until the drill officially ends, replicating the cycle it uses in actual emergencies. All schools, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in this drill.

Although the statewide tornado drill will be the only official drill, residents are also encouraged to spend this week going over other drills as well as their family’s emergency plans in their own time.

Residents should also look over the contents of their emergency kit, or build an emergency kit if they haven’t done so already. Due to the current pandemic, it’s recommended that kits contain masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes alongside other necessities.

“Check the contents of your emergency kit, have a NOAA All-Hazards Alert Radio, and stay informed,” Wright said.