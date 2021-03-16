Muscatine County to acknowledge Severe Weather Awareness Week Mar. 22-26

MUSCATINE – Spring is known for its occasional severe weather, and the Muscatine County Emergency Management Agency is taking this month to remind others to prepare for it.
From March 22 to 26, Muscatine County will be promoting Severe Weather Awareness Week as a way to acknowledge the importance of being prepared for severe weather.
Severe Weather Awareness Week is also being promoted by agencies such as the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) and the Iowa Emergency Management Association (IEMA), as well as the National Weather Service.
Each day of Severe Weather Awareness Week will be focused on a different type of severe weather that can be found in the Midwest.
“The focus is on awareness of weather conditions that occur and preparedness,” Brian Wright, emergency manager for Muscatine County, said
Starting off the week, Monday will be focused on thunderstorms, Tuesday will be weather warnings, Wednesday will be tornadoes, Thursday will be family preparedness and Friday will be flash floods.
“Since 1995, Muscatine County has had 133 events of thunderstorm winds of 58 mph or greater, averaging about 5.1 per year, mostly in the summer months," Wright said. "The county has also seen 64 events of hail that’s one inch or greater, averaging 2.5 a year and occurring mostly in the spring months, and 22 events of tornadoes, averaging 0.8 per year, also usually in the spring."
The highlight of this week will be the annual statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, which will start at 11 a.m.
“Last year, the state-wide Tornado drill was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak,” Wright said.
The siren will cycle throughout Muscatine County until the drill officially ends, replicating the cycle it uses in actual emergencies. All schools, businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in this drill.
Although the statewide tornado drill will be the only official drill, residents are also encouraged to spend this week going over other drills as well as their family’s emergency plans in their own time.
Residents should also look over the contents of their emergency kit, or build an emergency kit if they haven’t done so already. Due to the current pandemic, it’s recommended that kits contain masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes alongside other necessities.
“Check the contents of your emergency kit, have a NOAA All-Hazards Alert Radio, and stay informed,” Wright said.
Those participating in drills should also keep COVID-19 guidelines in mind. These include staying at least six feet from other people outside of your household in your shelter location if possible, wearing a mask, washing hands often, covering all coughs and sneezes, and avoiding touching high-touch surfaces, such as handrails, as much as possible.
As a reminder, Muscatine County tests its tornado siren on the first Monday of every month at 11 a.m. starting in April, with these monthly tests ending in October. Additionally, sirens aren’t tested on days where the county already has a severe weather/tornado watch or warning, and are instead tested on the next scheduled date.
For additional information on how to be prepared for severe weather, visit www.beready.iowa.gov. For a list of outdoor warning siren locations in Muscatine County, visit https://www.muscatinecountyiowa.gov/219/Emergency-Management.