Muscatine County welcomes Tibe Vander Linden as new county auditor

MUSCATINE – With a new year comes a new county auditor. After winning the position in the last election, Tibe Vander Linden is getting settled in at the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office.
“I’m excited for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Muscatine County. I’m very happy to be here," Vander Linden said.
Vander Linden is a Muscatine native with a background in business.
“I’ve been a licensed insurance agent for the last 25 years, which built experience up more with HR accounts and insurance laws,” she said. The job also showed her how important confidentiality was.
She’s been married to Doug Vander Linden for 34 years and they have two adult sons. She’s involved with her church, Grace Lutheran, and has served on several boards.
“I like to volunteer,” Vander Linden said. She hasn’t had the opportunity to work as a poll worker and says that she’s looking forward to learning the ins and outs of preparing for an election. “I’m thankful that I have such a good staff, and that they’ve been here a number of years and know the polling process.”
She said she was ready for a career change and the position seemed like a good fit.
"I met with Leslie Soule, our retiring county auditor, and talked with other people to try and get a grasp of the whole job as best I could before I made a decision. I just felt that it was a good time in my career to move on and I’m excited to do something new,” Vander Linden said.
Vander Linden said the auditor’s office can always do more to improve on voter’s education. “We can always encourage people to understand the voting process as well as educate them on how to register, what primaries are for, and how to get more citizens involved,” she said.
Once she’s more settled in, she and her new staff will meet together to discuss future goals and ideas of improvement for their office.
“I’m very satisfied to be here, and I’m feeling very confident,” Vander Linden said. “I have a good staff, and as we move forward, I know they’ll support me and I’ll support them.”