Muscatine County welcomes Tibe Vander Linden as new county auditor

MUSCATINE – With a new year comes a new county auditor. After winning the position in the last election, Tibe Vander Linden is getting settled in at the Muscatine County Auditor’s Office.

“I’m excited for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the citizens of Muscatine County. I’m very happy to be here," Vander Linden said.

Vander Linden is a Muscatine native with a background in business.

“I’ve been a licensed insurance agent for the last 25 years, which built experience up more with HR accounts and insurance laws,” she said. The job also showed her how important confidentiality was.

She’s been married to Doug Vander Linden for 34 years and they have two adult sons. She’s involved with her church, Grace Lutheran, and has served on several boards.

“I like to volunteer,” Vander Linden said. She hasn’t had the opportunity to work as a poll worker and says that she’s looking forward to learning the ins and outs of preparing for an election. “I’m thankful that I have such a good staff, and that they’ve been here a number of years and know the polling process.”

She said she was ready for a career change and the position seemed like a good fit.