Muscatine County's Relay for Life will go virtual this year

MUSCATINE — Just because COVID-19 is here doesn’t mean cancer has stopped — and neither will we.
That is the message the American Cancer Society is spreading this year, both in and outside of Muscatine County.
For the first time eve, the Relay for Life of Muscatine County is holding a virtual event July 6-10, with the relay on Friday, July 10.
“I think, like everybody else, we just need to go virtual,” said Denise Conrad, senior community development manager for the North Region American Cancer Society.
People over 60, and those with underlying health conditions, like cancer, are especially vulnerable to the virus. With this in mind, the Relay for Life committee wanted to keep the people they are celebrating safe while still having the event.
“We need to keep the community aware of the mission of the American Cancer Society,” Conrad said, “Even though a lot of things have stopped and we’re not having a face-to-face event, cancer hasn’t stopped.”
That means the need for fundraising and awareness is as strong as ever.
“Several teams have already said that they’re really glad that we’re continuing on with our annual Relay for Life,” Conrad said.
Like the themed laps usually done at the relays, there will be themed days throughout the week of July 6, like Relay for Life shirt day and Super Hero Day. Residents can take pictures of themselves for the Relay for Life Muscatine Facebook page. There also will be talks with cancer researchers and a Muscatine cancer survivor, and caregiver shout outs.
On Friday, participants can take photos of themselves walking, running or biking outside or on a treadmill for the virtual relay. From 7 to 10 p.m. Muscatine County will hold its Light up Muscatine event using luminaria bags. An official ceremony will be on Facebook at 9 p.m. Participants can place bags on their porches or in their yards, or they check out luminaria bags in their neighborhood.
“We want to make the community knows that you don’t have to be on a team or have ever been to a Relay for Life to participate,” said Conrad, “You can still take pictures and share with us your experiences. We want to have everyone in Muscatine County involved.”
Those wishing to be part of the Relay for Life virtual slide show can send their photos or name of the person they’re honoring to Conrad at denise.conrad@cancer.org, and can pick up luminaria bags at Muscatine Public Library or Muscatine Art Center.
“We still have people fundraising like they normally would too,” Conrad said, “Are they disappointed? Yes, but they know that this is the best thing for the community and especially our cancer survivors. We hope that we’ll be able to come back in 2021 stronger and more energized.”
