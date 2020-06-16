Muscatine County's Relay for Life will go virtual this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Just because COVID-19 is here doesn’t mean cancer has stopped — and neither will we.

That is the message the American Cancer Society is spreading this year, both in and outside of Muscatine County.

For the first time eve, the Relay for Life of Muscatine County is holding a virtual event July 6-10, with the relay on Friday, July 10.

“I think, like everybody else, we just need to go virtual,” said Denise Conrad, senior community development manager for the North Region American Cancer Society.

People over 60, and those with underlying health conditions, like cancer, are especially vulnerable to the virus. With this in mind, the Relay for Life committee wanted to keep the people they are celebrating safe while still having the event.

“We need to keep the community aware of the mission of the American Cancer Society,” Conrad said, “Even though a lot of things have stopped and we’re not having a face-to-face event, cancer hasn’t stopped.”

That means the need for fundraising and awareness is as strong as ever.

“Several teams have already said that they’re really glad that we’re continuing on with our annual Relay for Life,” Conrad said.