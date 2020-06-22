Muscatine COVID-19 meal delivery program ending, grocery deliveries continue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE — Since March, three non-profits — Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), the Salvation Army of Muscatine County and United Way of Muscatine — have worked together to establish a meal delivery program for those who have been quarantined.

Last Friday, they transitioned out of this temporary food program. June 19 was the last meal delivery day.

“Currently, with everything being opened, folks are able to get food and they’re going out more, so hopefully that will work,” said Nichole Sorgenfrey, program manager at United Way. “But, if something happens and we do need to ramp (the program) back up, we are willing to do that. However, at this time, we feel that it’s somewhat safe for folks to go out and get meals.”

Elderly residents will have options for Meals on Wheels programs and meal deliveries, such as Senior Resources and Milestones. Residents who are on disability can also take advantage of these programs, thanks to a COVID-19 grant being given by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine to the Meals on Wheels program.