Muscatine COVID-19 meal delivery program ending, grocery deliveries continue

MUSCATINE — Since March, three non-profits — Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), the Salvation Army of Muscatine County and United Way of Muscatine — have worked together to establish a meal delivery program for those who have been quarantined.
Last Friday, they transitioned out of this temporary food program. June 19 was the last meal delivery day.
“Currently, with everything being opened, folks are able to get food and they’re going out more, so hopefully that will work,” said Nichole Sorgenfrey, program manager at United Way. “But, if something happens and we do need to ramp (the program) back up, we are willing to do that. However, at this time, we feel that it’s somewhat safe for folks to go out and get meals.”
Elderly residents will have options for Meals on Wheels programs and meal deliveries, such as Senior Resources and Milestones. Residents who are on disability can also take advantage of these programs, thanks to a COVID-19 grant being given by the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine to the Meals on Wheels program.
For those who may be struggling financially, MCSA and the Salvation Army offer food pantries. “We’ve opened up a night pantry, as well, which will be at the Salvation Army,” Sorgenfrey said, “We feel that if you are able and feel safe to go out, you can go to these places and still get the food you need.”
Residents who were part of the COVID-19 delivery program will still receive their bag of groceries on Thursdays. As for right now, Sorgenfrey doesn’t see the grocery program ending any time soon. “We are making sure that the folks that are on the delivery program are the folks that are staying home, or who are unable to go out into the community,” she said.
“One of the things that worked out so well was all of the agencies working together on it,” she said, “and all of the volunteers that came forward and helped us. The whole program was utilized by volunteers and funding was provided by the Community Foundation, so it was just a great partnership with all the agencies. It was also really awesome to see how we all can come together and work when our community is in need.”
