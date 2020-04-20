Muscatine cyclists react to this year's RAGBRAI cancellation

“This would have been my 21st year riding in it, and (my husband’s) 20th year,” said resident Julie Evans. Not only are she and her husband, Mark, cyclists and RAGBRAI veterans, but for the last couple years they’ve also been the RAGBRAI coordinators for the Melon City Bike Club.

Normally, Evans would be putting together various transportation and camping arrangements for the club. However, last month she had begun to suspect that the event would be cancelled, so while she did have to cancel the bus reservation she had already made, she wasn’t too surprised by the news.

“I really think it was a good decision,” Evans said. “It would have been about 10,000 bikers along with all their crews, and if there’s 10,000 people suddenly in these overnight towns that are trying to deal with COVID, it’s going to be impossible for them.” She also noted that being in such a big group could lead to spreading the virus within the individual cycling groups, causing many more cases for the state.

Harper and Evans are optimistic for the future of the event and are following the lead of RAGBRAI officials, expecting it (and looking forward to it) in 2021.

“The theme of the ride this year was ‘On the Road Again’,” said Evans, “So next year, that theme will just be all the more perfect.”

