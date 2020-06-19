Muscatine dispatchers will soon be considered first responders

MUSCATINE — Dispatchers are an important part in getting help to those in need.
They will soon get a change in title and classification that reflects that.
On June 12,the Iowa House and Senate unanimously passed a legislation that would classify dispatchers as first responders.
Currently, Iowa Code classifies dispatchers as telecommunicators. With this new bill, their title would change to public safety telecommunicator.
“We’re pretty excited to finally be recognized for the job that we do,” said Chris Jasper, 911 Communications Manager for the Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM). “Before this, we were just clarified as just clerical workers or secretaries so, it’s a big step up. They often say that we’re the first responders and that we listen and deal with the same emergencies that paramedics and police officers do, so it’s nice to finally get that recognition.”
In April, Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson signed a proclamation to make National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which will be from April 12-18, official in Muscatine. In her proclamation, Broderson called Public Safety Telecommunicators the “first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services”, and pointed out how valuable and vital organizations like MUSCOM were to residents.
The change will not substantially alter dispatchers' training or how they run their operations. “I believe that so far, the bill’s only been to change the wording and to classify us as public safety first responders,” Jasper said.
There may be small changes that could be possible in the future. “This is just kind of a first step to change our job class, and then they’ll look at retirement and training and all of that in the future.”
Jasper hopes to see this classification of ‘first responders’ applied to dispatcher’s retirement packages, allowing them to receive the same benefits as other first responders. As of now, non-law enforcement first responders can only bargain for wages, like other state employees outside law enforcement.
“If that’s updated and if the dispatchers decide to join a union again, that’s something that could be really helpful,” Jasper said, “(Dispatcher’) contracts would be back on the table to where anything could be negotiated, which would mean a lot. So, it’s just some little things that people don’t really think about that we think could be changed.”
This bill still needs to be signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, however Jasper hasn’t heard about any dissent from Reynolds, and members from the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) and the Association of Public Safety Commission officers expect her to sign it.
“It passed through both the house and the senate, so hopefully the governor considers it just as important as they did,” Jasper said, “It was a good win for us, we’re pretty excited.”
