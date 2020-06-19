Muscatine dispatchers will soon be considered first responders

The change will not substantially alter dispatchers' training or how they run their operations. “I believe that so far, the bill’s only been to change the wording and to classify us as public safety first responders,” Jasper said.

There may be small changes that could be possible in the future. “This is just kind of a first step to change our job class, and then they’ll look at retirement and training and all of that in the future.”

Jasper hopes to see this classification of ‘first responders’ applied to dispatcher’s retirement packages, allowing them to receive the same benefits as other first responders. As of now, non-law enforcement first responders can only bargain for wages, like other state employees outside law enforcement.

“If that’s updated and if the dispatchers decide to join a union again, that’s something that could be really helpful,” Jasper said, “(Dispatcher’) contracts would be back on the table to where anything could be negotiated, which would mean a lot. So, it’s just some little things that people don’t really think about that we think could be changed.”