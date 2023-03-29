MUSCATINE — Muscatine Fire Battalion Chief Gary Ronzheimer remembers riding on the city’s Smeal Fire Engine when he was sent to his first fire as a novice firefighter 15 years ago.

At the time, he said, the engine was still being used as a primary responder and had the title “Engine 1.” It was a few short months later the engine, which the city had bought new in 1988 was sent to be a reserve and a newer engine took its place on the front line. Ronzheimer said that in its years of service, the engine more than made up its $192,000 sale price.

“Keeping it up to standards really starts becoming hard,” he said. “The technology changes. The engine doesn’t use diesel exhaust fluid and the engine doesn’t meet the standards for pollution exhaust. As technology changes, we wondered what we could do with this engine.”

On Tuesday afternoon the truck was loaded with decommissioned firefighting equipment from other local fire departments for use in Ukraine. The engine will be donated through the organization Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, which is the same organization that accepted three ambulances for Ukrainian service from Muscatine.

On March 17, the Muscatine City Council unanimously approved donating the fire engine to be used in Ukraine. The engine was recently replaced by a 2023 engine/pumper. Battalion chief Darrell Janssen told the council that due to the condition and age of the vehicle, it had little value. He reported calling around to see if any volunteer departments in the area had wanted it, only to find most had engines that were newer. The department had also considered putting it up for auction, only to find locally there were three other engines up for auction that hadn’t gotten any bidders. In auctions, older fire trucks rarely go for more than $3,000.

“We replace trucks about every 20 years,” Ronzheimer said. “Even though this engine is from 1988 it still has some serviceable capability. We ran it as a reserve engine for so long – engines need maintenance and we wanted to be able to pull equipment off one truck and put it on another truck.”

He said with the new pumper, the truck that had replaced the Smeal will now be the reserve truck.

On Wednesday morning, the engine will be taken to Chicago, Ill. to begin its trip to Ukraine.

Ronzheimer said reserve departments are usually tight on budgets and cannot have an engine that requires much service and has parts that may or may not be available. He also said Ukraine doesn’t have the same standards as most American department and, with the war, engines have been destroyed and need to be replaced.

“They are in need,” he said of Ukraine. “They are losing equipment. Politics aside, if we can help another fire service community out, we will. This fire engine is going to be of value to fire service in Ukraine. Even if they get a couple of responses out of it, it will be worth it.”