Muscatine fall sports, events still happening

Whether events are held in the gymnasium or stadium the school will be seating spectators using every other row on the bleachers to reduce crowd size and space people out.

“We’re also asking our spectators as they come into the facility and while they’re moving around the facility to have a face covering on,” Ulses said. Once they’re sitting, as long as they’ve taken proper social distancing measures, they will be allowed to take their face covering off if they wish to do so. Families and small groups that come into the facilities together will also be permitted to sit next to each other.

“We don’t know how football and sports will continue to evolve,” Ulses said, “so some of the details we’ll be working out as we get closer and as we monitor conditions in regard to what students or spectators can and cannot do.”

One feature at football games that won’t be changing is the inclusion of the Mighty Muskie Marching Band, which will still be performing the school song and national anthem at the beginning of each game along with performing at half time. “They’ll be spacing out their formation a little more than in the past, and as of right now they’re planning to do a variety of simpler half-time routines,” said Ulses.