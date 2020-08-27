Muscatine fall sports, events still happening

MUSCATINE — The school year might have only started but many are already wondering what the rest of the semester will look like.
“This is the fourth day this week that we’ve had students in the high school building,” said Tom Ulses, the Activity/Athletic Director for MHS, “and the students have done a very good job with face coverings and doing the things that we’re asking them to do.”
These, of course, include the students that are participating in fall semester activities. “They want to hopefully be able to continue playing and having a season, so they’re willing to follow the guidelines and do the things they need to,” Ulses continued. As of right now, MHS’ football, volleyball, cross country, swimming and golf teams are participating in events.
Like many school-related things this year, there will be changes and guidelines in terms of practices and events. “We have guidelines in regards to spectators for when we host events, and when we go on the road, the hosting school lets us know what their guidelines are,” Ulses said.
In practices, coaches are wearing face coverings while in close proximity to students and students are being asked to social distance as much as possible. “We also encourage our athletes, if they’re in situations where they can’t socially distance to have a face covering on.” However, this isn’t mandatory. Ulses added that MHS coaches are holding shorter practice segments to try and lessen the risk to students.
Whether events are held in the gymnasium or stadium the school will be seating spectators using every other row on the bleachers to reduce crowd size and space people out.
“We’re also asking our spectators as they come into the facility and while they’re moving around the facility to have a face covering on,” Ulses said. Once they’re sitting, as long as they’ve taken proper social distancing measures, they will be allowed to take their face covering off if they wish to do so. Families and small groups that come into the facilities together will also be permitted to sit next to each other.
“We don’t know how football and sports will continue to evolve,” Ulses said, “so some of the details we’ll be working out as we get closer and as we monitor conditions in regard to what students or spectators can and cannot do.”
One feature at football games that won’t be changing is the inclusion of the Mighty Muskie Marching Band, which will still be performing the school song and national anthem at the beginning of each game along with performing at half time. “They’ll be spacing out their formation a little more than in the past, and as of right now they’re planning to do a variety of simpler half-time routines,” said Ulses.
This is due to marching competitions being canceled for the state of Iowa, meaning that the MHS band doesn’t have to worry about fine tuning a specific routine for contests. “But they’ll still provide that experience, and hopefully they’ll be able to continue to be at our games,” Ulses continued.
While the homecoming game is scheduled for Sept. 18, the homecoming dance has already been canceled. “For our school, we’re looking at probably around 1,000 students, based on typical homecoming dance numbers, and we can’t afford to have that many students together in a gymnasium for a dance.”
However, Ulses and administration are still considering whether or not they will have the homecoming parade. “Because it takes place outside, we can do some things to distance along the parade route,” he said, “but the City of Muscatine would have to ultimately be willing to give us a permit to have a parade, so there’s a variety of levels of consideration for that.”
Overall, Ulses is optimistic that MHS will continue with fall sports and activities, even if their plans continue to change and evolve over time due to changing circumstances. He also said that he felt good about the plans they currently have, and the hybrid and virtual learning models have done a good job of giving them more space to safely distance students.
“I just think the biggest thing, at this point, is that we’re asking for a lot of cooperation in these areas in order to provide these experiences for these students, both educational and activities,” Ulses said, “Sometimes it may be challenging to do some of the things that we need to do, but we all need to be in this together in order to support our students, our school and our community.”
