 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine Farmer's Market cancels their annual Handcrafted Christmas event
0 comments

Muscatine Farmer's Market cancels their annual Handcrafted Christmas event

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcrafted Christmas craft fair

This year's Handcrafted Christmas, which was originally going to be held outside, was cancelled due to ongoing restrictions on outdoor events.

 Andrea Grubaugh

MUSCATINE – This week, it was announced that the Muscatine Farm Market’s annual Handcrafted Christmas event was cancelled.

Normally, the Handcrafted Christmas event is held inside the Muscatine Mall, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event was going to instead be held outside this year. However, as positive case numbers continued to rise within the state, further proclamations and guidelines began to hinder the market’s back-up plan.

“We were forced to cancel the event because of the governor's proclamation limiting outdoor events to 30 people,” Jennifer Defosse, Muscatine Farmers Market Manager said.

Before the cancellation, the market already had 30 vendors signed up for the event. This plus the amount of guests the event would bring in would make it impossible for it to go on without breaking the proclamation limits.

“There was no way to go forward with it,” Defosse said, “We are disappointed about not being able to host it, but Muscatine shoppers will still be able to support their favorite vendors.”

Many local and familiar vendors will be still be selling their handcrafted items through pop-up shops as well as through their Facebook pages. Links to these pages will also be promoted on the Muscatine Farmer’s Market's Facebook page starting Monday.

“It's been a challenging market season, but my vendors have been steadfast in their commitment to making sure that our market is a safe place and they understand the need to be in compliance with all local and State ordinances and proclamations,” Defosse said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gough pretrial rescheduled for Feb. 19
Crime-and-courts

Gough pretrial rescheduled for Feb. 19

  • Updated

MUSCATINE – Due to an Iowa Supreme Court ruling continuing jury trials until February 2021, a pretrial conference and the pretrial motion dead…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News