Muscatine Farmer's Market cancels their annual Handcrafted Christmas event

MUSCATINE – This week, it was announced that the Muscatine Farm Market’s annual Handcrafted Christmas event was cancelled.

Normally, the Handcrafted Christmas event is held inside the Muscatine Mall, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event was going to instead be held outside this year. However, as positive case numbers continued to rise within the state, further proclamations and guidelines began to hinder the market’s back-up plan.

“We were forced to cancel the event because of the governor's proclamation limiting outdoor events to 30 people,” Jennifer Defosse, Muscatine Farmers Market Manager said.

Before the cancellation, the market already had 30 vendors signed up for the event. This plus the amount of guests the event would bring in would make it impossible for it to go on without breaking the proclamation limits.

“There was no way to go forward with it,” Defosse said, “We are disappointed about not being able to host it, but Muscatine shoppers will still be able to support their favorite vendors.”